UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 1 25 Sept 2026 - 12:00 Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena

Today's game between Georgia and Northern Ireland will kick off at 25 Sept 2026, 17:00.

Gemini

In the UK, this match is available to watch live on BBC Two and BBC Two NI, with streaming available via BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. Full broadcast details are listed below.

Georgia host Northern Ireland at the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena in Tbilisi in UEFA Nations League B Group 2. Willy Sagnol's side go into this fixture as group leaders, while Michael O'Neill's Northern Ireland sit third.

Georgia have built genuine momentum in recent years. Their qualification for a first-ever major tournament in 2024 announced them as a serious force in European football, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia remains the standout name in a squad full of hungry, developing talent.

Northern Ireland carry their own sense of purpose into this contest. O'Neill's side have shown they can compete against strong opposition, and a result in Tbilisi would shift the group picture considerably.

Georgia will draw confidence from playing in front of their own supporters at the Dinamo Arena, a ground that has become a fortress as the team's profile has grown.

For Northern Ireland, the challenge is clear: take points from a side that has proven it belongs at this level. Their record against top European opposition has been mixed, but they arrive with something to play for.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this UEFA Nations League B clash live.

How to watch Georgia vs Northern Ireland with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Georgia are managed by Willy Sagnol. No confirmed injury or suspension information is available for the home side at this stage, and the probable lineup will be added closer to kick-off.

Northern Ireland head into the match under Michael O'Neill. As with Georgia, no injury or suspension data has been confirmed, and team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Georgia come into this fixture in reasonable shape, having won two of their last five matches while drawing two and losing one. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 friendly win over Bahrain, and they drew 1-1 with Romania shortly before that. The one blemish in that run was a 2-1 defeat to Bulgaria in World Cup qualification, though they have shown an ability to respond. Across their last five matches, Georgia have scored seven goals and conceded four, suggesting a side that creates chances but is not immune to defensive lapses.

Northern Ireland's recent form tells a more mixed story. They have won one, drawn one, and lost two of their last five, with the fifth being a 1-0 friendly win over Guinea. A 3-1 defeat to France and a 2-0 loss to Italy in World Cup qualification reflect the level of opposition they have faced. They did hold Wales to a 1-1 draw, which shows resilience, though their scoring output across the five games has been modest.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head Draw 0 0 1 Friendlies Northern Ireland NIR 4 Georgia GEO 1 FT 1 Goals Scored 4 Games over 2.5 goals 1 / 1 Both teams scored 1 / 1

The head-to-head record between these two sides is limited. The only previous meeting on record saw Northern Ireland beat Georgia 4-1 in a friendly in March 2008, a result that gives little reliable indication of how the current sides match up. With nearly two decades separating that fixture from this one, both squads have transformed entirely.

Standings

Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Georgia GEO 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Hungary HUN 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Northern Ireland NIR 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Ukraine UKR 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Promotion Promotion Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

In UEFA Nations League B Group 2, Georgia sit top of the table heading into this fixture, while Northern Ireland are placed third. The gap between the sides in the standings gives this match added weight for O'Neill's team.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Georgia vs Northern Ireland today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: