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Champions League
team-logoGalatasaray
Rams Global Stadyumu
team-logoBarcelona
Watch it on TNT Sports 2Watch it on TNT Sports 8
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How to watch today's Galatasaray vs Barcelona Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, confirmed team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Galatasaray vs Barcelona
Galatasaray
Barcelona
Champions League

How to watch the Champions League match between Galatasaray and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 2
Rams Global Stadyumu

Today's game between Galatasaray and Barcelona will kick off at 20:00.

VPN GuideGemini
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The match is available to watch live in the UK on TNT Sports, with coverage split across TNT Sports 2 and TNT Sports 8. HBO Max also carries the fixture for eligible subscribers.

TNT Sports 2

TNT Sports 2

Click here

TNT Sports 8

TNT Sports 8

Click here

HBO Max

HBO Max

Click here

Galatasaray vs Barcelona lineups

4-2-3-1
Galatasaray crest
Galatasaray
GAL
page.match.formation.title
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
4-2-3-1
U. CakirU. CakirD. SanchezD. SanchezB. YilmazB. YilmazE. ElmaliE. ElmaliI. JakobsI. JakobsM. LeminaM. LeminaL. TorreiraL. TorreiraA. BatrakovA. BatrakovR. LeaoR. LeaoY. AkgunY. AkgunV. OsimhenV. OsimhenJ. GarciaJ. GarciaP. CubarsiP. CubarsiE. GarciaE. GarciaJ. CanceloJ. CanceloG. MartinG. MartinA. GordonA. GordonRodriRodriPedriPedriL. YamalL. YamalF. LopezF. LopezD. OlmoD. Olmo
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
4-2-3-1
Galatasaray

Starting XI

Barcelona

Substitutes

Manager

  • O. Buruk
  • H. Flick
Galatasaray

Injuries and Suspensions

Barcelona

Barcelona travel to RAMS Park in Istanbul for a Champions League group stage fixture against Galatasaray, looking to extend their perfect record across all competitions this season.

Hansi Flick's side arrive in Turkey as the form team in European football, having won all five of their most recent matches. Their 3-0 victory over Getafe at the weekend underlined just how dominant they have been domestically and on the continent.

Galatasaray, meanwhile, are determined to make RAMS Park a fortress. Lucas Torreira, the Uruguayan midfielder, made no attempt to downplay the scale of the challenge, openly admitting that his side face the best team in the world — but insisting the Turkish champions will not abandon their aggressive identity at home.

Okan Buruk's squad come into the match with a mixed recent run, though a 3-1 Super Lig win over Kasimpasa last weekend offered some confidence ahead of this European test. Victor Osimhen leads the attack for the hosts, and his presence alone guarantees a threat on the counter.

Barcelona will be without Raphinha, their captain, who has been left in Catalonia as Flick manages his workload across a demanding schedule. Flick, speaking from Istanbul, refused to be drawn into any wider controversy, keeping his focus entirely on the match ahead.

For viewers looking to follow the action, TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

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How to watch Galatasaray vs Barcelona with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Form

GAL

GAL - Form

SCP
L3-1
KOB
W1-0
TRS
L4-0
PEN
D3-3
KAS
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
BAR

BAR - Form

FEY
W5-1
LEV
W2-4
SAN
W7-2
SEV
W1-3
GET
W3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
22/6
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Galatasaray arrive with a mixed five-match record of two wins, one draw, and two losses. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 Super Lig victory over Kasimpasa, though that followed a heavy 4-0 defeat to Trabzonspor in September. Across their last five matches, the Istanbul side have scored eight goals and conceded nine, with their sole Champions League fixture in that run ending in a 3-1 loss to Sporting CP.

Barcelona's form is in sharp contrast. Flick's side have won all five of their last matches, scoring 20 goals and conceding just seven. Their Champions League outing in that stretch produced a 5-1 dismantling of Feyenoord, while their most recent result — a 3-0 win over Getafe — extended an unbeaten run that spans LaLiga and Europe.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

GalatasarayDrawBarcelona
0
1
4
Europa League
Galatasaray badge
Galatasaray
GAL
1
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
2
FT
Europa League
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
0
Galatasaray badge
Galatasaray
GAL
0
FT
Champions League
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
3
Galatasaray badge
Galatasaray
GAL
1
FT
Champions League
Galatasaray badge
Galatasaray
GAL
0
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
2
FT
Champions League
Galatasaray badge
Galatasaray
GAL
0
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
1
FT
2Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

The two clubs last met in the Europa League in March 2022, when Barcelona won 2-1 in Istanbul before drawing 0-0 in the return leg at Camp Nou. Looking across the five most recent meetings on record, Barcelona have the stronger overall record, with the Spanish side winning four of those encounters and Galatasaray failing to win any. Barcelona have scored ten goals across those five matches, conceding just three.

Standings

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
220041+36
W
W
2
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
3
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
110050+53
W
4
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
110051+43
W
5
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
110040+43
W
6
ComoComoCOM
110041+33
W
7
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
8
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
9
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
10
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
11
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
12
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
13
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
14
ArsenalArsenalARS
110010+13
W
15
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
16
LensLensRCL
21013303
L
W
17
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
210114-33
W
L
18
RomaRomaROM
10101101
D
19
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
10101101
D
20
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
10101101
D
21
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
10101101
D
22
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
100123-10
L
23
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
100123-10
L
24
LilleLilleLIL
100123-10
L
25
InterInterINT
100112-10
L
26
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
100112-10
L
27
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
100101-10
L
28
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
29
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
200224-20
L
L
30
VikingVikingVIK
100113-20
L
31
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
100113-20
L
32
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
33
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
100114-30
L
34
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
36
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Champions League standings, Barcelona sit third, while Galatasaray are placed 29th, highlighting the gap in European pedigree between the two sides at this stage of the competition.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Galatasaray vs Barcelona today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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