Champions League - Game Week 2 13 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Rams Global Stadyumu

Today's game between Galatasaray and Barcelona will kick off at 20:00.

Gemini

The match is available to watch live in the UK on TNT Sports, with coverage split across TNT Sports 2 and TNT Sports 8. HBO Max also carries the fixture for eligible subscribers.

Barcelona travel to RAMS Park in Istanbul for a Champions League group stage fixture against Galatasaray, looking to extend their perfect record across all competitions this season.

Hansi Flick's side arrive in Turkey as the form team in European football, having won all five of their most recent matches. Their 3-0 victory over Getafe at the weekend underlined just how dominant they have been domestically and on the continent.

Galatasaray, meanwhile, are determined to make RAMS Park a fortress. Lucas Torreira, the Uruguayan midfielder, made no attempt to downplay the scale of the challenge, openly admitting that his side face the best team in the world — but insisting the Turkish champions will not abandon their aggressive identity at home.

Okan Buruk's squad come into the match with a mixed recent run, though a 3-1 Super Lig win over Kasimpasa last weekend offered some confidence ahead of this European test. Victor Osimhen leads the attack for the hosts, and his presence alone guarantees a threat on the counter.

Barcelona will be without Raphinha, their captain, who has been left in Catalonia as Flick manages his workload across a demanding schedule. Flick, speaking from Istanbul, refused to be drawn into any wider controversy, keeping his focus entirely on the match ahead.

For viewers looking to follow the action, TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

How to watch Galatasaray vs Barcelona with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Form

Galatasaray arrive with a mixed five-match record of two wins, one draw, and two losses. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 Super Lig victory over Kasimpasa, though that followed a heavy 4-0 defeat to Trabzonspor in September. Across their last five matches, the Istanbul side have scored eight goals and conceded nine, with their sole Champions League fixture in that run ending in a 3-1 loss to Sporting CP.

Barcelona's form is in sharp contrast. Flick's side have won all five of their last matches, scoring 20 goals and conceding just seven. Their Champions League outing in that stretch produced a 5-1 dismantling of Feyenoord, while their most recent result — a 3-0 win over Getafe — extended an unbeaten run that spans LaLiga and Europe.

Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs last met in the Europa League in March 2022, when Barcelona won 2-1 in Istanbul before drawing 0-0 in the return leg at Camp Nou. Looking across the five most recent meetings on record, Barcelona have the stronger overall record, with the Spanish side winning four of those encounters and Galatasaray failing to win any. Barcelona have scored ten goals across those five matches, conceding just three.

Standings

In the Champions League standings, Barcelona sit third, while Galatasaray are placed 29th, highlighting the gap in European pedigree between the two sides at this stage of the competition.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Galatasaray vs Barcelona today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: