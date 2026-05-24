Premier League - Premier League Craven Cottage

Today's game between Fulham and Newcastle United will kick-off at 24 May 2026, 16:00.

Fulham vs Newcastle United is available to watch live in the UK via Sky Sports+, with streaming access through Sky Go. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Fulham host Newcastle United at Craven Cottage in a Premier League fixture that, while carrying no relegation or title implications for either side, still has plenty to play for in terms of pride and momentum as the season draws to a close.

Marco Silva's Fulham have endured a difficult run of late. Three defeats in their last five league games, including a 3-0 thrashing at Arsenal and a 1-0 loss at Bournemouth, have left the Cottagers looking flat heading into the final stretch. A draw against Wolves last time out did little to lift the mood.

Newcastle arrive in west London with more purpose. Eddie Howe's side beat West Ham 3-1 in their most recent outing, with William Osula among the scorers in a performance that showed the Magpies can still produce when it matters. That result snapped a run of back-to-back defeats and gave the squad a much-needed lift.

Off the pitch, Newcastle continue to generate headlines. Reports linking Sandro Tonali with a summer move to Manchester United add an unsettling backdrop to Howe's preparations, while Nick Woltemade — the club's record signing — will be looking to build on a difficult debut campaign and show he belongs at this level.

For Fulham, the match offers a chance to end the season on a stronger note. Silva will want a response after a run that has exposed defensive vulnerabilities, and the home crowd at Craven Cottage will be expecting more than the side has produced in recent weeks.

Both teams sit in the bottom half of the Premier League table, and neither can afford to let standards slip further before the summer.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch Fulham vs Newcastle United live, including TV channel, live stream details and kick-off time.

How to watch Fulham vs Newcastle United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Marco Silva has one injury concern to contend with, as Jonah Kusi-Asare is sidelined for Fulham. Joachim Andersen is also unavailable, serving a suspension. Silva's projected XI lines up as follows: Leno; Bassey, Diop, Robinson, Castagne; Lukic, Bobb; King, Iwobi, Kevin; Muniz.

Eddie Howe is without a cluster of players through injury, with Valentino Livramento, Lewis Miley, Fabian Schaer, Joelinton and Emil Krafth all absent. No suspensions affect the Newcastle squad. Howe's projected XI reads: Pope; Burn, Thiaw, Hall, Botman; Barnes, Woltemade, Ramsey, Guimaraes, Tonali; Osula. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Fulham's recent form has been inconsistent at best. Silva's side have managed one win, two draws and two defeats across their last five Premier League matches, with their only victory coming against Aston Villa back in late April. A 3-0 defeat at Arsenal and a 1-0 loss at Bournemouth were the low points of that run, and Fulham have scored just twice while conceding five across those five outings. The goalless draw at Brentford and last weekend's 1-1 stalemate with Wolves underline a side that has struggled to find any real rhythm.

Newcastle's five-match record reads two wins, one draw and two defeats, with their most recent result — a 3-1 win over West Ham — offering a timely boost after consecutive league defeats. Howe's side also beat Brighton 3-1 during that run, and while losses to Arsenal and Bournemouth dented momentum, Newcastle have scored eight goals across those five games and look more threatening in attack than their league position suggests.





Head-to-Head Record





Recent meetings between these two clubs have tended to favour Newcastle. The most recent head-to-head came in December 2025, when Newcastle beat Fulham 2-1 in the Carabao Cup, following a 2-1 Premier League win at St James' Park the previous October. Fulham did claim a 3-1 victory at Craven Cottage in September 2024, but across the last five meetings Newcastle hold the edge, with three wins to Fulham's one, and one draw. The overall goal tally across those five fixtures stands at nine for Newcastle and six for Fulham.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Newcastle sit 11th while Fulham are 13th — two places and a small points gap separating two sides who have spent much of the season in the mid-table pack.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Fulham vs Newcastle United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: