Premier League - Game Week 5 20 Sept 2026 - 11:30 Craven Cottage

Today's game between Fulham and Manchester United will kick off at 20 Sept 2026, 16:30.

Gemini

Fulham vs Manchester United will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports, with coverage available on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Subscribers can also stream the match via NowTV or Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Fulham host Manchester United at Craven Cottage in the Premier League, with both clubs arriving at this fixture in contrasting states of mind but with plenty riding on the result.

Alvaro Arbeloa's Fulham sit 18th in the table and are in desperate need of points, though their recent form has been far from convincing. A draw with Liverpool and a Carabao Cup win over West Ham offer some encouragement, but back-to-back Premier League defeats have left them rooted near the bottom.

Manchester United come into this one under mounting pressure. Michael Carrick has been vocal in dismissing suggestions that his position is under threat, calling such speculation completely ridiculous despite back-to-back defeats and an early Carabao Cup exit. The manager insists he remains focused on finding solutions.

Marcus Rashford returns to the United lineup after being reintegrated into the squad, and his presence adds an interesting dynamic to a side that beat Fulham 3-2 at Old Trafford earlier this year. Whether that form translates on the road remains a genuine question for Carrick's side.

Fulham teenager Josh King is the player to watch in west London. The forward has attracted attention from clubs across Europe and will be eager to impress on a stage that could define his near future.

TV channel and live stream information for the match is listed below.

How to watch Fulham vs Manchester United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Fulham head coach Alvaro Arbeloa will be without Tom Cairney and Kenny Tete through injury, with no suspensions affecting his selection. His projected XI features Bernd Leno in goal, with a back line of Calvin Bassey, Antonee Robinson, Timothy Castagne, and David Affengruber. Sander Berge and Shea Charles are set to anchor the midfield, with Alex Iwobi, Oscar Bobb, and Joshua King providing creativity and width ahead of striker Gonzalo Garcia.

Michael Carrick faces a more significant injury list, with Amad Diallo, Matthijs de Ligt, Manuel Ugarte, and Tom Heaton all sidelined. No suspensions are in effect. United's projected XI has Senne Lammens in goal, Diogo Dalot and Patrick Dorgu as fullbacks, and Lisandro Martinez partnering Harry Maguire in central defence. Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo are expected to operate through the middle, with Marcus Rashford, Bryan Mbeumo, and Youri Tielemans supporting Matheus Cunha up front.

Form

Fulham's last five matches read as two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent outing was a 2-3 Carabao Cup victory over West Ham, and they held Liverpool to a goalless draw in the Premier League before that. The two league losses, against Crystal Palace and Sunderland, have left Arbeloa's side without a Premier League win in their last three top-flight outings. Across those five games, Fulham have scored eight goals and conceded six.

Manchester United's recent record shows two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their last match was a 2-3 Carabao Cup defeat to Brighton, which followed a 0-1 Premier League loss to Manchester City. Before those setbacks, United thrashed Sabah FK 4-0 in the Champions League and put five past Ipswich Town in the league. Across five matches, United have scored 13 goals and conceded nine, though the two most recent results will concern Carrick ahead of this trip to west London.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in February 2026, when Manchester United beat Fulham 3-2 at Old Trafford in the Premier League. Looking at the last five encounters, United hold the stronger record, with three wins compared to Fulham's none, and two draws separating the sides. United have scored eight goals across those five meetings, with Fulham managing five in reply.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Fulham currently sit 18th while Manchester United are placed 13th, a gap that adds further weight to what this fixture means for the home side in particular.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Fulham vs Manchester United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: