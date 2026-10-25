Bundesliga - Game Week 7 25 Oct 2026 - 12:30 Europa-Park Stadion

Today's game between Freiburg and Bayern Munich will kick off at 25 Oct 2026, 16:30.

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Freiburg vs Bayern Munich is available to watch live via Amazon Prime PPV. Use the link below to access the stream.

Bayern Munich travel to the Europa-Park Stadion to face Freiburg in the Bundesliga on Sunday, doing so under the most turbulent of circumstances.

Coach Vincent Kompany collapsed on Friday while watching a reserve team session and was taken to hospital, where he remains under observation. His assistant Aaron Danks takes charge of the side, and the disruption does not stop there.

Freiburg arrive at this fixture in solid shape, sitting third in the Bundesliga table. Julian Schuster's side have won two of their last five matches, though back-to-back defeats — including a 2-1 loss to Bayer Leverkusen last weekend — have taken some of the shine off their early-season momentum.

Bayern, second in the table, are without a string of key personnel. Joshua Kimmich is absent due to a bereavement, while Min-Jae Kim, Luis Diaz, Jamal Musiala and Manuel Neuer are all sidelined through injury. Late reports also suggest Aleksandar Pavlovic is a doubt with a calf problem.

Despite the chaos in the camp, Bayern's quality remains formidable. Harry Kane leads the attack, with Michael Olise — a player Uli Hoeneß has described as on course to become the best in the world — providing the creative threat from wide areas.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Freiburg vs Bayern Munich live.

How to watch Freiburg vs Bayern Munich with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Freiburg head into the match without Florent Muslija and Bruno Ogbus through injury, though Julian Schuster otherwise has a largely settled squad to call upon. His projected XI includes Mio Backhaus in goal, with Igor Matanovic expected to lead the line.

Bayern's absentee list is considerably longer. Manuel Neuer misses out with a persistent tendon irritation in his foot, with Jonas Urbig set to deputise in goal. Joshua Kimmich remains absent due to a family bereavement, and Aleksandar Pavlovic is also reported to be a doubt with a calf issue. Luis Diaz, Jamal Musiala and Min-Jae Kim are all ruled out through muscle injuries, meaning Dayot Upamecano and Jonathan Tah are expected to form the central defensive partnership. Aaron Danks will manage the side from the touchline in Kompany's absence.

Form

Freiburg have recorded two wins, one draw and two defeats across their last five matches, scoring 10 goals and conceding eight. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-0 defeat to Monaco in the Conference League, following a 2-1 Bundesliga loss to Bayer Leverkusen the week prior. Earlier in the run, they beat Jablonec 3-2 in Europe and Schalke 04 2-1 in the league.

Bayern arrive with a mixed but goal-heavy record of two wins, two draws and one defeat in their last five. Their most recent match was a 2-2 draw with Arsenal in the Champions League, sandwiched around a commanding 6-1 Bundesliga win over RB Leipzig. They have scored 20 goals across the five fixtures, though defensive consistency has been an issue with 10 conceded.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides took place in April 2026, when Bayern won 3-2 at the Europa-Park Stadion. Across the last five Bundesliga encounters, Bayern have won four times with one draw, scoring 19 goals to Freiburg's nine. The heaviest result in that run was a 6-2 Bayern victory in November 2025.

Standings

In the Bundesliga, Freiburg currently sit third while Bayern are second, meaning Sunday's fixture is a direct contest between two sides pushing at the top of the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Freiburg vs Bayern Munich today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: