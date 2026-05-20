Europa League - Final Stage Tupras Stadyumu

Today's game between Freiburg and Aston Villa will kick-off at 20 May 2026, 20:00.

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TV channel and live stream options for Freiburg vs Aston Villa are listed below. In the UK, the Europa League Final is available on TNT Sports, with coverage across TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Subscribers can watch live through the BT Sport app or website. HBO Max also carries the match for viewers in eligible territories.

If you are travelling outside your home country, you may be able to access your usual streaming service by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN), which lets you connect through a server in your home region and bypass geo-restrictions.

Aston Villa and SC Freiburg meet at the Tupras Stadyumu in Istanbul for the Europa League Final, with Unai Emery's side chasing their first major European trophy.

Villa arrive in Turkey on the back of a statement result. Their 4-2 victory over Liverpool at Villa Park — a performance that drew widespread praise and confirmed Champions League football for next season — showed exactly what this squad is capable of when it clicks.

Emery has built something real at Villa Park. The Spaniard, who has spoken openly about learning from elite managers like Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta, has guided the club to a European final with a blend of tactical discipline and attacking ambition that few predicted when he took charge.

Freiburg, meanwhile, have earned their place in this final through grit and consistency. The German side knocked out Braga across two legs to reach Istanbul, winning the second leg 3-1 at home after losing the first. Their route here has been far from straightforward, but they have shown they can handle the pressure of knockout football.

This is Villa's biggest night in a generation. Emery will need to manage his squad carefully — several key players have been carrying the load across a long domestic and European campaign — but the mood around the club is one of genuine belief.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Freiburg vs Aston Villa, including live stream options, TV channel details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Freiburg vs Aston Villa with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for either side ahead of the final. Freiburg have not released a projected XI, and Villa's squad update is also pending. Full team news and lineup details will be added closer to kick-off in Istanbul.

Form

Freiburg head into the final with a mixed recent record, winning two, drawing one, and losing two of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a convincing 4-1 Bundesliga win over RB Leipzig, which will provide a confidence boost ahead of Istanbul. Before that, they beat Braga 3-1 in the Europa League to advance — a result that confirmed their place in the final — though they had lost the first leg 2-1 in Portugal. A 3-2 Bundesliga defeat to Hamburger SV sits between those two European ties, underlining the inconsistency that has defined their domestic form.

Aston Villa's recent run has been more compelling. They have won two, drawn one, and lost two across their last five outings, but the quality of their victories stands out. A 4-0 Europa League win over Nottingham Forest and a 4-2 Premier League victory over Liverpool — a result that sealed Champions League qualification — bookend a spell that also included a draw at Burnley and a 1-2 defeat to Tottenham. Villa have shown they can produce their best football on the biggest occasions, which is exactly what the final demands.





Head-to-Head Record





No previous meetings between Freiburg and Aston Villa are recorded in the available data, making this Europa League Final a first encounter between the two clubs at this level.

Standings

In the Europa League table, Freiburg finished seventh in their group phase while Aston Villa came second, reflecting the contrasting paths each club took through the competition before the knockout rounds.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Freiburg vs Aston Villa today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: