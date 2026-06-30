World Cup - Final Stage New York/New Jersey Stadium

Today's game between France and Sweden will kick-off at 30 Jun 2026, 22:00.

Gemini

France vs Sweden is available to watch live in the UK on ITV1 and STV, with free live streams available via ITVX and STV Player. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

France and Sweden meet at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford in the World Cup Round of 32, with Les Bleus arriving as one of the tournament's most feared sides after sweeping Group I without dropping a point.

Didier Deschamps' side scored ten goals in three group games, with Ousmane Dembele stealing the headlines in the final group fixture against Norway. The PSG winger, who holds the Ballon d'Or, struck a quickfire hat-trick to put France in complete control before the break, and Desire Doue added a fourth in stoppage time to complete a 4-1 win.

Sweden reached the knockout rounds as one of the best third-placed teams from Group F, a path that was far from straightforward. Graham Potter's side were beaten 5-1 by the Netherlands and could only draw 1-1 with Japan, though a 5-1 opening win over Tunisia gave them the platform they needed to survive.

Potter has spoken openly about his excitement at the prospect of facing France, calling it a dream fixture. He acknowledges the scale of the challenge posed by Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise, and Dembele, but insists his squad are determined to cause a shock on the biggest stage.

France enter as clear favourites, and their attacking depth is formidable. Yet Sweden have shown throughout this tournament that they carry a threat going forward, and Potter will back his side to make life uncomfortable for a French defence that has not always been watertight.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch France vs Sweden live.

How to watch France vs Sweden with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Didier Deschamps has no injuries or suspensions listed in the France squad ahead of this fixture. No probable starting XI has been confirmed, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Sweden head into the match without defender Isak Hien, who is listed as injured. Graham Potter has no suspended players to contend with, though no probable lineup has been confirmed at this stage. Further team news will be added as it becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions 4 I. Hien

Form

France have won four of their last five matches, with their only defeat coming against Ivory Coast in a pre-tournament friendly. Their most recent outing was a 4-1 victory over Norway in the World Cup group stage, a game in which Ousmane Dembele scored three times before half-time. Prior to that, France beat Iraq 3-0 and opened their campaign with a 3-1 win over Senegal. Les Bleus have scored 11 goals and conceded 3 across their last five fixtures.

Sweden's recent form is more mixed. They won two, drew two, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent game ended 1-1 against Japan in the World Cup group stage, following a heavy 5-1 defeat to the Netherlands. Sweden did open the tournament strongly with a 5-1 win over Tunisia and drew 2-2 with Greece in a pre-tournament friendly. They have scored 10 goals and conceded 10 across the five-match run.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between France and Sweden came in November 2020, when France won 4-2 in a UEFA Nations League A fixture, with Sweden providing stiff resistance before the French pulled clear. The two sides also met in September 2020, with France winning 1-0 away in Stockholm in the same competition. Across the last five encounters between these nations, France hold a record of three wins to Sweden's one, with one draw, spanning UEFA Nations League and World Cup qualification fixtures dating back to 2014.

Standings

France finished top of Group I, while Sweden advanced from Group F in third place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch France vs Sweden today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.



