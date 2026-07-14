World Cup - Semi Finals Dallas Stadium

Today's game between France and Spain will kick-off at 14 Jul 2026, 20:00.

Gemini

France vs Spain is available to watch live in the United Kingdom on ITV1 and STV. Free live stream options are available via ITVX and STV Player. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

France and Spain meet at Dallas Stadium in Arlington on Tuesday, July 14, in the first semi-final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. A place in Sunday's final at New York New Jersey Stadium is the prize.

France arrive in Dallas with a perfect tournament record. Didier Deschamps' side have won all six matches at this World Cup, scoring 16 goals and keeping four clean sheets. Kylian Mbappe has been central to everything they have produced, and the 27-year-old arrives with 20 World Cup goals to his name — one behind Lionel Messi's all-time record.

Spain's path here has been equally convincing, if not quite as clean in front of goal. Luis de la Fuente's side recovered from drawing their opening group game against Cabo Verde to eliminate Austria, Portugal, and Belgium in the knockout rounds. They have conceded just once across those three matches, a defensive record that stands up against anyone left in the tournament.

The psychological battle has already started. Lamine Yamal declared that France should be "afraid" of Spain, while Ibrahima Konate fired back from the French camp. Spain captain Rodri, meanwhile, has urged Yamal to manage his "anxiety" and channel his energy into performance rather than expectation.

Pedro Porro has nailed down a starting berth on Spain's right flank after beginning the tournament on the bench. His partnership with Yamal has become one of the most dangerous combinations at this World Cup, and it will be central to Spain's attacking ambitions against a French defence that has barely been tested.

For Mbappe, this fixture carries particular weight. A turbulent club season at Real Madrid is behind him, and the World Cup has given him the stage he craves. With a final potentially 90 minutes away, France's captain will not need any additional motivation.

For full details on how to watch France vs Spain, including TV channel and live stream options, read on below.

How to watch France vs Spain with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Didier Deschamps is expected to name an unchanged side. The projected XI has Mike Maignan in goal behind a back four of Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, and Lucas Digne. Adrien Rabiot and Manu Kone are set to anchor midfield, with Michael Olise, Desire Doue, and Ousmane Dembele supporting Kylian Mbappe. No injuries or suspensions have been declared for France, though Mbappe's ankle — he was substituted late in the quarter-final against Morocco — is being monitored, with further updates expected closer to kick-off.

Spain are also reported to have a fully fit squad available. Luis de la Fuente's projected XI features Unai Simon in goal, with Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, and Marc Cucurella across the back line. Rodri partners Pedri in central midfield, with Dani Olmo, Alejandro Baena, and Lamine Yamal in the attacking unit behind Mikel Oyarzabal. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for La Roja.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

France have won all five of their most recent matches, all at this World Cup. Their last outing was a 2-0 quarter-final victory over Morocco, with Mbappe and Dembele on the scoresheet. Prior to that, they beat Paraguay 1-0 in the round of 16, then defeated Sweden 3-0, Norway 4-1, and Iraq 3-0 in the group stage. Across those five games, France scored 13 goals and conceded just once — against Norway — keeping four clean sheets in the process.

Spain have also won their last five, all at this tournament. Their most recent result was a 2-1 victory over Belgium in the quarter-finals, the first game in which they conceded. Before that, they beat Portugal 1-0, Austria 3-0, Uruguay 1-0, and Saudi Arabia 4-0. Spain scored 11 goals across those five fixtures and kept three clean sheets.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 5-4 Spain win in the UEFA Nations League final on June 5, 2025. Before that, Spain beat France 2-1 in the semi-finals of Euro 2024, while France won 2-1 in the 2021 UEFA Nations League final. Across the last five meetings, Spain have won three and France two, with the sides combining for 16 goals.

Standings

Spain finished top of Group H, while France won Group I to advance through the group stage.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch France vs Spain today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: