World Cup - Grp. I New York/New Jersey Stadium

Today's game between France and Senegal will kick-off at 16 Jun 2026, 20:00.

France vs Senegal is available to watch live in the United Kingdom on BBC One and via BBC iPlayer. The TV channel and live stream options confirmed for this fixture are listed below.

France open their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against Senegal in Group I at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Tuesday, June 16. It is a fixture loaded with history and consequence, with both nations knowing that a strong start could define their path through the tournament.

Didier Deschamps brings a France squad widely regarded as one of the strongest in the competition. Kylian Mbappe, who scored eight goals at Qatar 2022 and claimed the Golden Boot, arrives at this tournament chasing a third consecutive final and another shot at the title. He is yet to score against Senegal, Iraq, or Norway — the three sides standing between France and the knockout rounds.

Senegal, coached by Pape Thiaw, are no easy first opponents. The Lions of Teranga have qualified for the knockout stages in two of their three previous World Cup appearances and carry genuine belief into every major tournament. Their supporters will travel in numbers to New Jersey, bringing colour and noise to what promises to be a charged atmosphere.

The backdrop to this fixture carries weight beyond the group stage. Back at the 2002 World Cup, Senegal produced one of the tournament's great upsets, beating France 1-0 in the opening game. France never recovered and went home in the group stage. That result has not been forgotten.

MetLife Stadium, a 5-mile drive west of New York City, is one of the centrepieces of this expanded 48-team tournament. It will also host the World Cup Final, meaning France's players will be acutely aware of what is possible if they navigate the competition well.

For both sides, Group I also contains Norway and Iraq, making this opener between France and Senegal a match where points carry real weight from the first whistle.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch France vs Senegal live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch France vs Senegal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

France are managed by Didier Deschamps. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed ahead of the Group I opener, and no projected XI has been released at this stage. Further team news will be added closer to kick-off.

Senegal head into the match under coach Pape Thiaw. As with France, no injury or suspension information is currently available, and no probable lineup has been confirmed. Updates will follow as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

France arrive at this tournament in reasonable shape, recording four wins from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 friendly victory over Northern Ireland on June 8, while they also beat Colombia 3-1 and Brazil 2-1 in March friendlies. The one blemish in that run was a 2-1 loss to Ivory Coast on June 4. Across those five matches, France scored 10 goals and conceded six.

Senegal's recent form is more mixed. In five matches, they won two, drew one, and lost two, scoring eight goals and conceding seven. Their last outing ended in a goalless draw with Saudi Arabia on June 9. Before that, they beat Gambia 3-1 and Peru 2-0 in March, but suffered a 3-2 defeat to the United States on May 31 and a 3-0 loss to Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations in January.





Head-to-Head Record

FRA Last match SEN 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win France 0 - 1 Senegal 0 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1





The head-to-head record between these two sides contains only one previous meeting in the dataset. France and Senegal met at the 2002 World Cup on May 31, with Senegal winning 1-0 in a result that sent shockwaves through the tournament. That remains the only confirmed prior encounter between the two nations at this level.

Standings

In Group I, France currently sit top of the table, while Senegal are fourth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch France vs Senegal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: