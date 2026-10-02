UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 3 2 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Stade de France

Today's game between France and Italy will kick off at 2 Oct 2026, 19:45.

Gemini

France vs Italy is available to watch live in the United States on Amazon Prime PPV. Full details are listed below.

France host Italy at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis in UEFA Nations League Group 1, with both sides arriving off the back of contrasting opening results in this international window.

Zinedine Zidane's France have made a strong start to life under their new head coach, winning both of their opening Nations League fixtures. A 1-0 victory over Belgium on Monday featured a composed debut from Liverpool defender Jeremy Jacquet, who kept a clean sheet on his first senior cap. Midfielder Manu Kone has spoken warmly about Zidane's management style, describing the former France captain as deeply human in his approach to the players.

Italy arrive in buoyant form after dismantling Turkey 4-1 on the road. Brentford full-back Michael Kayode marked his senior debut with a goal and an assist, while head coach Roberto Mancini will be eager to maintain that momentum. The Azzurri will, however, be without Giacomo Raspadori, who has officially withdrawn from the squad following medical evaluations.

There is a subplot involving Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe, who avoided knee surgery after suffering a hyperextension during France's Nations League fixtures. The club are monitoring his recovery closely, and his availability for this fixture will be watched with interest on both sides.

For viewing information on how to catch France vs Italy live, read on below.

How to watch France vs Italy with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

France are managed by Zinedine Zidane for this fixture, with no confirmed probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions currently listed in the official squad data. Further team news will be added closer to kick-off.

Italy are led by Roberto Mancini, and while no probable lineup or suspension list has been confirmed, the Azzurri have confirmed that Giacomo Raspadori has withdrawn from the squad after medical evaluations ruled him out of the upcoming fixtures. Updates on the full squad picture will follow as they become available.

Form

France come into this fixture with three wins from their last five matches, losing twice. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Nations League win over Belgium, and they also beat Turkey 1-0 earlier in the same window. Their two defeats came in the World Cup knockout rounds, where they lost 6-4 to England in the quarter-finals and 2-0 to Spain in the semi-finals. Across those five games, France have scored five goals and conceded nine, though their Nations League form tells a more controlled story with back-to-back wins and two clean sheets.

Italy's recent record shows three wins and two defeats from their last five. The standout result is the 4-1 victory over Turkey, which came just days before this fixture, and they also beat Belgium 2-0 in the Nations League. Their losses include a 2-0 defeat to Belgium in the same competition earlier in the window and a 1-1 World Cup qualifying draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina earlier in the year. Italy have scored eight goals and conceded four across their last five, with their attacking form in the Nations League particularly sharp.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in November 2024, when Italy beat France 3-1 in a UEFA Nations League fixture. That result followed a 3-1 France win over Italy in the reverse fixture in September 2024, also in the Nations League. Across the five most recent head-to-head meetings on record, France have won four times and Italy once, with France scoring 13 goals to Italy's five. The historical pattern in this fixture has been firmly in France's favour, though Italy's current momentum makes this a genuinely open contest.

Standings

Grp. 1 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 France FRA 2 2 0 0 2 0 +2 6 W W 2 Belgium BEL 2 1 0 1 2 1 +1 3 L W 3 Italy ITA 2 1 0 1 4 3 +1 3 W L 4 Turkiye TUR 2 0 0 2 1 5 -4 0 L L Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

In UEFA Nations League Group 1, France currently sit top of the table while Italy are in third place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch France vs Italy today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: