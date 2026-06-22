Today's game between France and Iraq will kick-off at 22 Jun 2026, 22:00.

France vs Iraq is available to watch live in the UK on BBC One and via BBC iPlayer. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

France take on Iraq in Group I of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Monday, June 22, with a 5pm ET kick-off.

Didier Deschamps' side arrive in good shape after a 3-1 victory over Senegal in their tournament opener, a result that underlined just how deep and dangerous this France squad is. Kylian Mbappe was at the heart of it, bagging a brace to take his World Cup tally to 14 goals.

Deschamps is expected to make changes for this fixture, with Bradley Barcola set to earn his first World Cup start. The Paris Saint-Germain winger comes in to add energy to the attack after Desire Doue struggled in the opening stages against Senegal. Michael Olise, fresh from glowing praise from Mbappe himself, is also in line to feature prominently.

William Saliba, meanwhile, has spoken openly about putting Arsenal's Champions League final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain behind him. The defender is focused entirely on international duty and looks set to anchor a France backline that has been solid throughout their campaign so far.

Iraq suffered a 4-1 defeat to Norway in their opening match at Gillette Stadium, though the scoreline did not entirely reflect the Lions of Mesopotamia's efforts on the day. Graham Arnold's side showed heart and will look to build on the positives as they chase their first World Cup points.

For Iraq, this is a historic campaign. Their only previous World Cup appearance came in 1986, when they lost all three group games by single-goal margins. Forty years on, they arrive with European-based talent and a squad capable of competing.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch France vs Iraq live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch France vs Iraq with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Didier Deschamps is expected to name a strong France side, with Mike Maignan in goal behind a back four of Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, and Lucas Digne. The projected XI includes Ousmane Dembele, Adrien Rabiot, Michael Olise, Bradley Barcola, and Manu Kone supporting captain Kylian Mbappe. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the French squad ahead of this fixture.

Graham Arnold's Iraq are also without any confirmed absences. Ahmed Basil Fadhil is set to start in goal, with a projected XI that includes Akam Hashem, Zaid Tahseen, Merchas Doski, Hussein Ali, Zidane Iqbal, Ibrahim Bayesh, Ali Jasim, Amir Al-Ammari, Ali Al Hamadi, and Ayman Hussein. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

France head into this match with four wins from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 3-1 victory over Senegal in their World Cup opener on June 16, while they also beat Northern Ireland 3-1 in a friendly on June 8. Their only defeat in that run came against Ivory Coast, who won 2-1 in a friendly on June 4. France scored 10 goals across those five matches and conceded six, with wins over Colombia (3-1) and Brazil (2-1) also featuring in that sequence.

Iraq have won two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 4-1 loss to Norway in their World Cup opener on June 16. They also lost 2-0 to Venezuela in a friendly on June 10, though they drew 1-1 with Spain on June 4. Iraq's two wins came against Andorra (1-0) and Bolivia (2-1) in World Cup Qualification Inter-Confederation play. Across those five games they scored five goals and conceded eight.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data from the last five meetings between France and Iraq is available at this time.

Standings

In Group I, France currently sit second, while Iraq are fourth after the opening round of fixtures.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch France vs Iraq today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: