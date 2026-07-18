World Cup - Bronze Miami Stadium

Today's game between France and England will kick-off at 18 Jul 2026, 22:00.

Gemini

France vs England is available to watch live in the UK on BBC One, with a free live stream also available via BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

France and England meet at Miami Stadium in Miami for the 2026 World Cup third-place playoff, a match that carries genuine stakes despite neither side reaching the final.

France arrive here after a 2-0 semi-final defeat to Spain on July 14, a result that ended Didier Deschamps' side's run through the tournament. Les Bleus had looked composed through the knockout rounds before that setback, and Kylian Mbappe will be determined to leave this World Cup with something to show for it. Questions have already been raised about his Ballon d'Or prospects following France's elimination.

England's exit was harder to stomach. Thomas Tuchel's side led Argentina 1-0 with minutes remaining before conceding twice to lose 2-1 in the semi-finals on July 15. The manner of that collapse has triggered fierce debate, with scrutiny falling on tactical decisions and the performances of several players throughout the squad.

Tuchel has had his defenders. John Barnes argued that every substitution the German made against Argentina was correct, and that criticism of the coach ignores the realities of tournament football at this level. Still, the mood around the England camp is one of raw disappointment.

For Mbappe and Harry Kane, this fixture offers a chance to finish the tournament on their own terms. Both captains have faced scrutiny. Both will want to end on the right side of a result in what is a competitive fixture between two nations who know each other well at this level.

The two sides last met at a World Cup in Qatar in 2022, when France won 2-1 in the quarter-finals. That history adds a layer of edge to proceedings, even in a third-place context.

Here is everything you need to watch France vs England live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch France vs England with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Didier Deschamps is without William Saliba for this fixture, with the Arsenal centre-back unavailable through injury. No suspensions are listed for France. The projected XI has Mike Maignan in goal, a back four of Theo Hernandez, Ibrahima Konate, Maxence Lacroix, and Malo Gusto, a midfield of Warren Zaire-Emery, N'Golo Kante, and Rayan Cherki, and a front three of Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, and Kylian Mbappe.

Thomas Tuchel is dealing with the absence of Jordan Henderson through injury, with no suspensions affecting the squad. England's projected XI places Jordan Pickford in goal behind a back four of Djed Spence, Marc Guehi, Jarell Quansah, and Ezri Konsa. Jude Bellingham, Elliot Anderson, and Morgan Rogers are named in midfield, with Marcus Rashford, Noni Madueke, and Harry Kane in attack. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if anything changes.

Form

France go into this match with four wins and one defeat from their last five World Cup fixtures. Their most recent outing was the 2-0 semi-final loss to Spain on July 14. Prior to that, Les Bleus beat Morocco 2-0 in the quarter-finals and defeated Paraguay 1-0 in the round of 16. Their opening result in this run was a 4-1 win over Norway. Across those five matches, France scored eight goals and conceded three.

England's recent record also reads four wins and one defeat from five. Their last match was the 2-1 semi-final loss to Argentina on July 15, a result that ended their run after they had led with minutes remaining. Earlier in the tournament, Tuchel's side beat Norway 2-1 and Mexico 3-2, and they were unbeaten across their first four matches. England scored eight goals and conceded four across the five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came at the 2022 World Cup quarter-finals, when France beat England 2-1 on December 10, 2022. Across the last five encounters, France hold a slight edge with three wins to England's one, and one draw. England's only victory in that run came in a friendly at Wembley on November 17, 2015, a 2-0 win.

Standings

France finished top of Group I in the 2026 World Cup group stage, while England won Group L to advance to the knockout rounds.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch France vs England today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: