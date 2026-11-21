How to watch France U17 vs Saudi Arabia U17 with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

World Cup U17 - Game Week 2 22 Nov 2026 - 08:30

France U17 and Saudi Arabia U17 meet in Group D of the World Cup U17, with both sides in contrasting positions heading into this fixture.

France sit top of Group D after opening the tournament with a 3-1 victory over Haiti U17. Les Bleuets arrive with momentum and will be looking to consolidate their position at the summit.

Saudi Arabia, by contrast, are third in the group following a 3-2 defeat to Uruguay U17 in their most recent outing. The result leaves them under pressure to pick up points and stay in contention.

France's recent form across competitions has been mixed. Wins over Luxembourg and Armenia in European Championship qualification showed their attacking potential, though a loss to Italy U17 underlined that they are not without vulnerabilities.

Saudi Arabia have struggled for consistency at this level. Their record in recent World Cup U17 matches reflects a side still searching for the right balance between defensive structure and attacking threat.

For France, this represents a chance to move closer to the knockout rounds. For Saudi Arabia, the margin for error is shrinking.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch France U17 vs Saudi Arabia U17.

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