Carabao Cup - Game Week 2 25 Aug 2026 - 14:45 Highbury Stadium, Fleetwood

Today's game between Fleetwood Town and Shrewsbury Town will kick-off at 25 Aug 2026, 19:45.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Fleetwood Town vs Shrewsbury Town are listed below.

Fleetwood Town host Shrewsbury Town at Highbury Stadium in the Carabao Cup, with both League Two clubs looking to progress in the competition.

Fleetwood arrive in decent shape under Matt Lawlor. The Cod Army have won two of their last five matches, beating Chesterfield in both the league and the cup, and head into this fixture unbeaten in their last two competitive games.

Shrewsbury's form tells a different story. Gavin Cowan's side have lost three of their last four league outings, including a 3-1 defeat to Barnet on the opening weekend of August, and will need a sharper performance to extend their cup run.

The two clubs know each other well. They shared a 2-2 draw in League Two as recently as April, and Fleetwood claimed a convincing 3-1 home win over Shrewsbury in November 2025.

With cup progression on the line for both sides, read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Carabao Cup tie.

How to watch Fleetwood Town vs Shrewsbury Town with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Fleetwood Town are managed by Matt Lawlor. No confirmed injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side ahead of this fixture, and no projected XI is currently available. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Shrewsbury Town head into the match under Gavin Cowan. Similarly, no injury or suspension information has been confirmed for the away squad at this stage. Check back for the latest team news as it becomes available.

Form

Fleetwood have collected two wins, three draws, and no losses across their last five matches, scoring three goals and conceding two. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw with Gillingham in League Two on August 22. Before that, they beat Chesterfield 0-1 away in the league and 1-0 at home in the Carabao Cup, giving them back-to-back wins in the cup and league during August.

Shrewsbury have struggled for consistency, winning one and losing three of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-3 defeat to Barnet in League Two on August 22, and they also fell to a heavy 1-4 loss against West Brom in pre-season. Their sole win in this run came on penalties against Salford City in the Carabao Cup first round.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs ended 2-2 at Shrewsbury's ground in League Two on April 25, 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Fleetwood hold the stronger record, winning three times to Shrewsbury's one, with one draw. Fleetwood's 3-1 home win in November 2025 was their most recent victory in the sequence.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Fleetwood Town vs Shrewsbury Town today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: