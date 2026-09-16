Carabao Cup - Game Week 3 16 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Highbury Stadium, Fleetwood

Today's game between Fleetwood Town and Sheffield United will kick off at 16 Sept 2026, 19:45.

Gemini

The Carabao Cup tie between Fleetwood Town and Sheffield United is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Sheffield United travel to Highbury Stadium to face Fleetwood Town in the Carabao Cup, looking to make progress in the domestic cup competition while managing a busy run of fixtures.

Fleetwood sit in League Two and arrive into this tie off the back of a 1-1 draw with Newport County. Matt Lawlor's side have shown resilience in recent weeks, picking up wins against Shrewsbury Town and recording a 4-0 Carabao Cup victory earlier in the campaign.

For Sheffield United, the cup offers a chance to build momentum after a difficult few days. Chris Wilder's Championship side lost 1-0 to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, with Raul Jimenez scoring a 90th-minute winner to end their hopes of a positive result.

The Blades have been inconsistent in the league, mixing wins over Blackburn Rovers and Bolton Wanderers with defeats to Norwich City and now Wolves. A cup run could provide a welcome boost to confidence at Bramall Lane.

Fleetwood will back themselves on home turf. The gap in league standing between the two sides adds context, but cup football has a habit of levelling those differences quickly.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Fleetwood Town vs Sheffield United.

How to watch Fleetwood Town vs Sheffield United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Fleetwood Town are managed by Matt Lawlor for this fixture. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and squad updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Chris Wilder takes charge of Sheffield United. As with Fleetwood, no probable lineup, injury, or suspension data has been confirmed at this stage. Further team news is expected ahead of the match.

Form

Fleetwood Town have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Newport County in League Two. Earlier in the run, they beat Shrewsbury Town 2-0 in the league and 4-0 in the Carabao Cup. Across those five games, Fleetwood have scored nine goals and conceded four.

Sheffield United have won twice, lost twice, and drawn once in their last five Championship matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Blades also lost 3-1 to Norwich City but claimed wins against Blackburn Rovers, 2-1 away, and Bolton Wanderers, 3-2. They have scored eight goals and conceded seven across the five-game stretch.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in January 2017, when Fleetwood Town won 2-0 at Sheffield United in League One. Across the five previous encounters on record, Sheffield United have one win to Fleetwood's two, with two draws. The sides also played out a 0-0 draw in the EFL Trophy in November 2015.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Fleetwood Town vs Sheffield United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: