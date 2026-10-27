Carabao Cup - Game Week 4 27 Oct 2026 - 16:00 Highbury Stadium, Fleetwood

Today's game between Fleetwood Town and Arsenal will kick off at 27 Oct 2026, 20:00.

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Fleetwood Town vs Arsenal is available to watch live in the UK via Sky Sports, with coverage on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Subscribers can also stream the match through NowTV.

Arsenal travel to Highbury Stadium to face Fleetwood Town in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup. Mikel Arteta's side make the trip to Lancashire looking to progress in the domestic cup competition as they juggle a demanding schedule across multiple fronts.

Fleetwood Town, managed by Matt Lawlor, sit in League Two and will relish the chance to cause an upset against top-flight opposition. The Toffees have struggled for consistency in the lower divisions recently, and this cup tie offers a welcome stage for the club.

For Arsenal, the match arrives just days after a 2-0 Premier League win over Everton that moved them level with Manchester City at the top of the table on 21 points. Arteta has already voiced frustration at the fixture congestion, with his squad having faced Nottingham Forest on a Sunday, travelled to Bayern Munich on a Wednesday, and returned to Premier League action the following Saturday.

The injury situation at Arsenal adds further complexity to their selection decisions. Bukayo Saka is sidelined with a quad problem sustained in Munich and could miss up to 12 matches before Christmas. Riccardo Calafiori also picked up a knock late in the Everton game, leaving Arteta with limited options in wide areas.

Despite the mounting absentees, Arsenal head into this tie in strong form. Their defensive unit has been particularly impressive, with Ezri Konsa and Gabriel Magalhaes both scoring against Everton — a rare feat for two centre-backs in the same league fixture. The cup tie offers Arteta the chance to rotate his squad before a Premier League trip to Liverpool on November 1.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Fleetwood Town vs Arsenal.

How to watch Fleetwood Town vs Arsenal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Matt Lawlor's Fleetwood Town have not provided confirmed injury or suspension news ahead of the match, and their probable lineup has not been released. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

For Arsenal, Mikel Arteta is working with a stretched squad. Bukayo Saka is absent with a quad injury sustained against Bayern Munich and faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Riccardo Calafiori is also a doubt after picking up a minor knock during the Everton win, while William Saliba continues to recover from a back problem. Full confirmed squad details will be updated ahead of kick-off.

Form

Fleetwood Town arrive in this fixture having won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Exeter City in League Two. They did record a positive result earlier in the run, beating Rotherham United 2-0, and claimed a 4-1 victory over Barnsley in the EFL Trophy. Across those five matches, Fleetwood scored nine goals and conceded nine.

Arsenal's last five matches tell a contrasting story. Arteta's side have won four and drawn one, conceding just three goals in the process. Their most recent result was the 2-0 home win over Everton in the Premier League. They also drew 2-2 with Bayern Munich in the Champions League and recorded a 3-0 win over Lille in the same competition. Arsenal have scored eight goals across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Fleetwood Town and Arsenal has been provided for this fixture.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Fleetwood Town vs Arsenal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: