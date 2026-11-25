How to watch FK Kauno Zalgiris vs Riga FC with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Conference League - Game Week 4 26 Nov 2026 - 12:45 Dariaus Ir Gireno Stadium

FK Kauno Zalgiris host Riga FC in the Conference League at the Dariaus ir Gireno Stadium, and supporters are already searching for where to watch, the TV channel and live stream options.

The Lithuanian side arrive in poor form. Zeljko Sopic's team have taken one win from their last five games, and they lost 3-0 to Lugano in the Conference League on November 5.

The defeats have come in bunches. Zalgiris went down 4-1 to FK TransINVEST in the A Lyga on November 8, and they also lost 4-1 to Brann in Europe on October 22.

Riga FC, coached by Adrian Gula, have been steadier in the league phase. They drew 1-1 with Jablonec and 1-1 with Pafos FC in Europe, and they won 5-2 at Grobina in the Virsliga.

The Latvian side did lose 2-0 to Auda in the Cup on November 20, their most recent outing. That result ended a run of four games without defeat.

In the Conference League table, Riga sit 19th and Zalgiris are 36th. That gap adds weight to a meeting between two sides still hunting results.

Here is everything you need to know about the match, from kick-off time to team news and form.

Team news & squads