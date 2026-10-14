Champions League - Game Week 2 14 Oct 2026 - 12:45 de Kuip

Today's game between Feyenoord and Como will kick off at 14 Oct 2026, 17:45.

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Feyenoord vs Como is available to watch live in the United Kingdom on TNT Sports 4. Viewers can also stream the match via HBO Max. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.





Feyenoord host Como at De Kuip in Rotterdam in the Champions League, with both clubs carrying very different momentum into this continental fixture.

The Dutch side have been in dominant form domestically, rattling in goals at will across their recent Eredivisie outings. Their European campaign, though, is yet to deliver, after a 5-1 defeat to Barcelona left them without a point in the group stage.

Como arrive in Rotterdam as one of the more compelling stories in European football this season. Managed by Cesc Fabregas, the Italian club are navigating their first-ever Champions League campaign, and they are doing so with a confidence that belies their inexperience at this level.

Fabregas has built a tactically disciplined side that earned a hard-fought 0-0 draw at Roma in Serie A just days ago. The Spanish coach was frustrated not to take all three points against ten-man Roma, but the performance underlined the defensive organisation that makes Como a difficult opponent.

Feyenoord captain Luciano Valente has spoken openly about the challenge ahead, describing Como as a tight-knit group with exceptional players and a level of discipline that will demand patience from the home side. The captain also pointed to a renewed positivity within the Feyenoord squad following a difficult previous campaign, suggesting the mood at De Kuip is better than it has been in some time.

Nico Paz, one of Como's standout performers this season, has credited Fabregas with transforming his career since his move from Real Madrid. The playmaker's development is a sign of the environment Fabregas has created at the club.

With Feyenoord desperate for their first Champions League points and Como eager to build on a solid Serie A showing, find out below how to watch this fixture live.

How to watch Feyenoord vs Como with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Giovanni van Bronckhorst names his projected XI without a number of key players. Thomas Beelen, Bart Nieuwkoop, Jordan Bos, Reiss Nelson, Gijs Smal, and Shaqueel van Persie are all sidelined through injury, leaving the Feyenoord head coach with limited options in certain areas of the squad. There are no suspensions reported for the home side.

Cesc Fabregas is without Moise Kean for the trip to Rotterdam. The striker is listed as injured, continuing a difficult spell for the forward that has been the subject of public discussion between Como and the Italian national team's medical staff. Fabregas is expected to start with Anastasios Douvikas leading the line, supported by Nico Paz and the rest of a technically gifted midfield unit.

Form

Feyenoord arrive into this fixture having won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat coming against Barcelona in the Champions League, where they were beaten 5-1. Their domestic form has been outstanding: a 7-0 win at PEC Zwolle and a 5-0 victory over FC Utrecht show a side capable of scoring freely in the Eredivisie. Their most recent outing brought a 2-0 win over AZ Alkmaar. Across the five matches, Feyenoord have scored 16 goals, though the Barcelona result highlights a vulnerability against elite European opposition.

Como have taken seven points from their last five matches, winning three, drawing one, and losing one. Their most impressive result in that run was a 4-1 win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League, which announced them as a genuine force at this level. Their most recent match ended in a 0-0 draw at Roma in Serie A. The one blemish was a 2-0 defeat to Frosinone, but Como have otherwise shown they can compete across multiple fronts.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meeting data is available between Feyenoord and Como. This fixture represents a fresh chapter for both clubs at this level of European competition.

Standings

In the Champions League standings, Como sit in sixth place, while Feyenoord find themselves down in 34th. That gap reflects Como's strong start to their debut campaign and the pressure on Feyenoord to pick up points after an opening defeat to Barcelona.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Feyenoord vs Como today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: