Europa League - Game Week 3 22 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Groupama Arena

Today's game between Ferencvaros and Torreense will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 17:45.

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Ferencvaros vs Torreense is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options for this Europa League fixture are listed below.

Ferencvaros host Torreense at the Groupama Arena in Budapest in the Europa League, with both sides looking to strengthen their position in the competition standings.

Balazs Borbely's side come into this fixture in decent European form. Their most recent continental outing ended in a 2-1 win over Viktoria Plzen, and they also claimed a 1-3 victory away at Celtic earlier in the campaign, showing they can perform on the road against established clubs.

In domestic competition, Ferencvaros have been less decisive, picking up three draws in their last three NB I outings. Home advantage at the Groupama Arena, however, has historically worked in their favour, and they will look to use that to their benefit here.

Torreense arrive from Liga Portugal 2 carrying a mixed record. Luis Tralhao's side did beat Lillestroem in their previous Europa League fixture, but they have since lost to Sunderland and suffered a domestic defeat to Tondela, leaving their continental campaign in a difficult spot.

Sitting 19th in the Europa League table, Torreense need a result to keep their European ambitions alive. A trip to Budapest represents a stiff test, but they have shown they are capable of producing results at this level.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Ferencvaros vs Torreense, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Ferencvaros vs Torreense with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Ferencvaros are managed by Balazs Borbely, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Torreense head coach Luis Tralhao also has no confirmed team news to report at this stage, with probable lineup and squad availability details yet to be confirmed.

Form

Ferencvaros head into this fixture with a record of two wins and three draws from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Kisvarda in the Hungarian NB I, while their standout result in that run was a 2-1 Europa League win over Viktoria Plzen. They also claimed a 1-3 victory away at Celtic in European competition, demonstrating their capability on the road. The Budapest side have shown consistency in avoiding defeat, though clean sheets have been difficult to come by across the five-match run.

Torreense arrive with a record of two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-2 Europa League defeat to Sunderland, which followed a 1-0 domestic loss to Tondela. On the positive side, Tralhao's side did win 1-2 away at Lillestroem in their previous Europa League game and beat Benfica B 2-0 in Liga Portugal 2. Across those five matches, Torreense scored four goals and conceded four.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meeting data is available between Ferencvaros and Torreense, making this fixture a first encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

In the Europa League table, Ferencvaros currently sit in seventh place, while Torreense are down in 19th, with both sides in different positions as the competition progresses.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Ferencvaros vs Torreense today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: