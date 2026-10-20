Champions League - Game Week 3 20 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Chobani Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi

Today's game between Fenerbahce and Slavia Prague will kick off at 20 Oct 2026, 17:45.

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Fenerbahce vs Slavia Prague is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.





Fenerbahce host Slavia Prague at the Chobani Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi in Istanbul in a Champions League fixture that carries real consequence for both clubs.

Ismail Kartal's side arrive into this game off the back of a heavy 6-0 defeat at Aston Villa, a result that exposed the Turkish side's vulnerabilities at the highest level of European competition. Fenerbahce had looked sharp domestically before that setback, and they responded with a 3-0 win over Alanyaspor in the Super Lig, but the pressure is on at Sukru Saracoglu.

Slavia Prague travel to Istanbul under Jindrich Trpisovsky having suffered their own Champions League disappointment, losing 2-0 to Sabah FK in their previous European outing. The Czech side have been more reliable in domestic competition, winning two of their last three First League matches, but they arrive in Turkey needing a result.

Both clubs find themselves deep in the Champions League standings, which makes this a fixture neither can treat as anything other than a must-win. A defeat for either side would seriously damage their hopes of progressing in the competition.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Fenerbahce vs Slavia Prague, including TV channel, live stream details, kick-off time, and the latest team news.

How to watch Fenerbahce vs Slavia Prague with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Fenerbahce manager Ismail Kartal is expected to name a side featuring Ederson in goal, with a back four of Milan Skriniar, Nelson Semedo, Archie Brown, and Nathan Ake. Mason Greenwood, Irfan Kahveci, Oguz Aydin, and Ismail Yuksek are projected to operate in midfield, with Matteo Guendouzi and Vedat Muriqi leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently reported for the home side.

Slavia Prague coach Jindrich Trpisovsky is set to deploy Jakub Markovic in goal behind a defensive unit of Ange N'Guessan, Tomas Holes, David Zima, and Tomas Vlcek. David Moses, Lukas Provod, Emmanuel Ayaosi, Danijel Sturm, and Michal Sadilek are named in midfield, with Tomas Chory leading the line. The away side also report no injuries or suspensions at this stage, though updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Fenerbahce head into this fixture with a record of three wins and one defeat from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 win over Alanyaspor in the Super Lig, which followed their 6-0 loss at Aston Villa in the Champions League. Earlier in the run, they recorded an 8-0 demolition of Eyupspor, demonstrating the attacking depth available to Kartal. Across five matches, Fenerbahce have scored 14 goals and conceded eight, with their only defeat coming in European competition.

Slavia Prague arrive with three wins and one draw from their last five, with their only defeat the 2-0 loss to Sabah FK in the Champions League. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Hradec Kralove in the First League, and they beat FC Zlin 1-0 in their previous domestic fixture. The Czech side put five past FK Varnsdorf in a cup tie earlier in the run. Trpisovsky's team have scored seven goals and conceded two across the five matches, with their defensive record solid in domestic play.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Europa League on November 28, 2024, when Slavia Prague hosted Fenerbahce and lost 1-2. Across the three recorded head-to-head fixtures, Fenerbahce have won twice and Slavia Prague once, with the sides also meeting twice in the Conference League in February 2022. Those Conference League ties produced dramatic results, with Slavia winning 3-2 on home soil before Fenerbahce reversed the tie 2-3 in Istanbul.

Standings

In the Champions League table, Fenerbahce sit 28th and Slavia Prague 31st, placing both clubs among the sides fighting to avoid the bottom of the expanded standings. With neither team having secured a foothold in the competition, this fixture represents a direct opportunity for either side to put daylight between themselves and the clubs below them.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Fenerbahce vs Slavia Prague today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: