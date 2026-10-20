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Champions League
team-logoFenerbahce
Chobani Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi
team-logoSlavia Prague
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How to watch today's Fenerbahce vs Slavia Prague Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Fenerbahce vs Slavia Prague
Fenerbahce
Slavia Prague
Champions League

How to watch the Champions League match between Fenerbahce and Slavia Prague, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 3
Chobani Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi

Today's game between Fenerbahce and Slavia Prague will kick off at 20 Oct 2026, 17:45.

VPN GuideGemini
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Fenerbahce vs Slavia Prague is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

HBO Max

HBO Max

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TNT Sports 3

TNT Sports 3

Click here


Fenerbahce host Slavia Prague at the Chobani Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi in Istanbul in a Champions League fixture that carries real consequence for both clubs.

Ismail Kartal's side arrive into this game off the back of a heavy 6-0 defeat at Aston Villa, a result that exposed the Turkish side's vulnerabilities at the highest level of European competition. Fenerbahce had looked sharp domestically before that setback, and they responded with a 3-0 win over Alanyaspor in the Super Lig, but the pressure is on at Sukru Saracoglu.

Slavia Prague travel to Istanbul under Jindrich Trpisovsky having suffered their own Champions League disappointment, losing 2-0 to Sabah FK in their previous European outing. The Czech side have been more reliable in domestic competition, winning two of their last three First League matches, but they arrive in Turkey needing a result.

Both clubs find themselves deep in the Champions League standings, which makes this a fixture neither can treat as anything other than a must-win. A defeat for either side would seriously damage their hopes of progressing in the competition.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Fenerbahce vs Slavia Prague, including TV channel, live stream details, kick-off time, and the latest team news.

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How to watch Fenerbahce vs Slavia Prague with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Fenerbahce vs Slavia Prague Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Fenerbahce crest
Fenerbahce
FB
page.match.formation.title
Slavia Prague crest
Slavia Prague
SLP
3-4-2-1
EdersonEdersonM. SkriniarM. SkriniarN. SemedoN. SemedoA. BrownA. BrownN. AkeN. AkeM. GreenwoodM. GreenwoodI. KahveciI. KahveciK. AkturkogluK. AkturkogluN. KanteN. KanteM. GuendouziM. GuendouziR. LukakuR. LukakuJ. MarkovicJ. MarkovicT. VlcekT. VlcekT. HolesT. HolesD. ZimaD. ZimaE. AyaosiE. AyaosiM. SuleimanM. SuleimanS. IsifeS. IsifeD. SturmD. SturmM. SadilekM. SadilekW. NowakW. NowakM. ChytilM. Chytil
Slavia Prague crest
Slavia Prague
SLP
4-2-3-1
Fenerbahce

Starting XI

Slavia Prague

Manager

  • I. Kartal
  • J. Trpisovsky

Fenerbahce manager Ismail Kartal is expected to name a side featuring Ederson in goal, with a back four of Milan Skriniar, Nelson Semedo, Archie Brown, and Nathan Ake. Mason Greenwood, Irfan Kahveci, Oguz Aydin, and Ismail Yuksek are projected to operate in midfield, with Matteo Guendouzi and Vedat Muriqi leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently reported for the home side.

Slavia Prague coach Jindrich Trpisovsky is set to deploy Jakub Markovic in goal behind a defensive unit of Ange N'Guessan, Tomas Holes, David Zima, and Tomas Vlcek. David Moses, Lukas Provod, Emmanuel Ayaosi, Danijel Sturm, and Michal Sadilek are named in midfield, with Tomas Chory leading the line. The away side also report no injuries or suspensions at this stage, though updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

FB

FB - Form

EYU
W8-0
TUT
W0-2
RIZ
W0-3
AVL
L6-0
ALS
W3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
16/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
0/5
SLP

SLP - Form

SLV
W1-5
VPL
W2-1
ZLI
W0-1
SAB
L2-0
HRA
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Fenerbahce head into this fixture with a record of three wins and one defeat from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 win over Alanyaspor in the Super Lig, which followed their 6-0 loss at Aston Villa in the Champions League. Earlier in the run, they recorded an 8-0 demolition of Eyupspor, demonstrating the attacking depth available to Kartal. Across five matches, Fenerbahce have scored 14 goals and conceded eight, with their only defeat coming in European competition.

Slavia Prague arrive with three wins and one draw from their last five, with their only defeat the 2-0 loss to Sabah FK in the Champions League. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Hradec Kralove in the First League, and they beat FC Zlin 1-0 in their previous domestic fixture. The Czech side put five past FK Varnsdorf in a cup tie earlier in the run. Trpisovsky's team have scored seven goals and conceded two across the five matches, with their defensive record solid in domestic play.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

FenerbahceDrawSlavia Prague
1
0
2
Europa League
Slavia Prague badge
Slavia Prague
SLP
1
Fenerbahce badge
Fenerbahce
FB
2
FT
Conference League
Slavia Prague badge
Slavia Prague
SLP
3
Fenerbahce badge
Fenerbahce
FB
2
FT
Conference League
Fenerbahce badge
Fenerbahce
FB
2
Slavia Prague badge
Slavia Prague
SLP
3
FT
6Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals3/3
Both teams scored3/3

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Europa League on November 28, 2024, when Slavia Prague hosted Fenerbahce and lost 1-2. Across the three recorded head-to-head fixtures, Fenerbahce have won twice and Slavia Prague once, with the sides also meeting twice in the Conference League in February 2022. Those Conference League ties produced dramatic results, with Slavia winning 3-2 on home soil before Fenerbahce reversed the tie 2-3 in Istanbul.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
2200103+76
W
W
2
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
220092+76
W
W
3
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
220092+76
W
W
4
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
220061+56
W
W
5
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
220084+46
W
W
6
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
220051+46
W
W
7
ArsenalArsenalARS
220040+46
W
W
8
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
220064+26
W
W
9
Real BetisReal BetisBET
220064+26
W
W
10
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
211083+54
D
W
11
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
211042+24
W
D
12
ComoComoCOM
210164+23
L
W
13
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210142+23
L
W
14
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
210154+13
W
L
15
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
210132+13
W
L
16
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
21016603
W
L
17
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
21014403
L
W
18
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
21013303
L
W
19
LensLensRCL
210134-13
L
W
20
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
210123-13
L
W
21
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
210124-23
W
L
22
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
210124-23
W
L
23
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
210147-33
W
L
24
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
210115-43
W
L
25
RomaRomaROM
201145-11
L
D
26
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
201112-11
L
D
27
VikingVikingVIK
201146-21
D
L
28
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
201117-61
L
D
29
InterInterINT
200246-20
L
L
30
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
200225-30
L
L
31
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
200225-30
L
L
32
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
200214-30
L
L
33
LASKLASKLAS
200237-40
L
L
34
LilleLilleLIL
200226-40
L
L
35
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
200227-50
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
200219-80
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Champions League table, Fenerbahce sit 28th and Slavia Prague 31st, placing both clubs among the sides fighting to avoid the bottom of the expanded standings. With neither team having secured a foothold in the competition, this fixture represents a direct opportunity for either side to put daylight between themselves and the clubs below them.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Fenerbahce vs Slavia Prague today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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