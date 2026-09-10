Champions League - Game Week 1 10 Sept 2026 - 12:45 Chobani Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi

Today's game between Fenerbahce and Roma will kick off at 10 Sept 2026, 17:45.

Gemini

Fenerbahce vs Roma is available to watch live on TNT Sports 2 and TNT Sports 6 in the UK. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Fenerbahce host Roma at the Chobani Stadyumu in Istanbul in a Champions League group stage fixture that brings together two clubs in contrasting moments of form.

Fenerbahce arrive at this match under pressure. A 2-1 derby defeat to Besiktas at the weekend exposed defensive vulnerabilities that captain Milan Skriniar addressed bluntly after the final whistle, warning his team-mates that the same errors cannot be repeated at this level. Skriniar himself opened the scoring in that derby before Besiktas turned the game around, and Ismail Kartal's side will need a sharper collective response against a Roma team that has looked formidable in the early weeks of the season.

Mason Greenwood's availability adds a further layer of complexity to Fenerbahce's preparations. The former Manchester United forward is among those hit with a UEFA ban following the post-match brawl that marred Fenerbahce's Champions League play-off second leg against Lyon, and his status for this fixture may be affected by that disciplinary process.

Roma travel to Istanbul in commanding form. Gian Piero Gasperini's side has won three straight Serie A matches, including a 2-1 victory over Atalanta in their most recent outing, and have scored ten league goals while conceding just one across those fixtures. The Giallorossi also retained Manu Kone despite a late approach from Chelsea, with sporting director Tony D'Amico confirming the France international will play a central role in Roma's domestic and European campaign.

Both clubs sit seventh in the Champions League standings heading into this fixture, giving the match added significance in the context of the group table.

Read on for full details on how to watch Fenerbahce vs Roma, including TV channel, live stream options, kick-off time, team news, and the latest head-to-head record.

How to watch Fenerbahce vs Roma with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Ismail Kartal is expected to set Fenerbahce up with Ederson in goal, supported by a back four of Archie Brown, Nathan Ake, Milan Skriniar, and Nelson Semedo. N'Golo Kante and Ismail Yuksek are projected to anchor the midfield, with Mason Greenwood, Kerem Akturkoglu, and Oguz Aydin operating ahead of them and Vedat Muriqi leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently confirmed for the home side, though Greenwood's UEFA disciplinary situation may affect his availability and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Gian Piero Gasperini is expected to name Mile Svilar in goal for Roma, with a back four of Mario Hermoso, Gianluca Mancini, Evan N'Dicka, and Wesley. Nahuel Molina, Rodrigo Mora, Manu Kone, and Bryan Cristante are projected in midfield, with Paulo Dybala and Donyell Malen in attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the away side.

Form

Fenerbahce head into this match with a record of three wins, one draw, and one loss across their last five fixtures in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 Super Lig defeat to Besiktas, a result that followed back-to-back wins over Samsunspor and Lyon in Champions League qualification. Across those five matches, Fenerbahce scored ten goals and conceded seven, with the Lyon play-off tie producing a 1-1 draw in the first leg before a 2-1 win in the second secured their place in the group stage.

Roma arrive with four wins and one draw from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Serie A win over Atalanta, which extended a run that also included a 4-0 win over Fiorentina and a 4-0 away victory at Lecce. Roma have scored fourteen goals and conceded three across those five fixtures, with the only dropped points coming in a 2-2 pre-season friendly draw against Borussia Dortmund.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head Draw 0 1 0 Club Friendlies Roma ROM 3 Fenerbahce FB 3 FT 3 Goals Scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 1 / 1 Both teams scored 1 / 1

The only meeting between these two clubs in the available record came on 19 August 2014, when Roma and Fenerbahce drew 3-3 in a pre-season friendly. With just one fixture on record, a broader head-to-head trend cannot be established from the available data.

Standings

Both Fenerbahce and Roma are currently positioned seventh in the Champions League standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Fenerbahce vs Roma today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: