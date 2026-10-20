Champions League - Game Week 3 20 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Estadio do Dragao

Today's game between FC Porto and PSV Eindhoven will kick off at 20 Oct 2026, 20:00.

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TV channel and live stream options for FC Porto vs PSV Eindhoven are listed below. The match is available to watch live via HBO Max and TNT Sports 8.





FC Porto host PSV Eindhoven at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto in the UEFA Champions League. Francesco Farioli's side need a strong response after a difficult start to their European campaign.

Porto arrive into this fixture having lost their two Champions League outings so far, including a 3-2 defeat at Real Betis. Their domestic form has kept confidence steady, with three consecutive Liga Portugal wins heading into this match, but European points are now a pressing need.

PSV arrive in Porto carrying their own frustrations. Peter Bosz's side have lost their last two matches across all competitions, falling 1-0 to RB Leipzig in Europe and then suffering a 2-1 defeat to ADO Den Haag in the Eredivisie at the weekend. That run has taken some of the shine off what had been a promising start to the season.

In the Champions League standings, Porto sit 30th and PSV are placed 26th, meaning both clubs are firmly in the bracket where results are becoming urgent if they are to secure a place in the knockout rounds.

The Estadio do Dragao provides a formidable backdrop for a fixture that carries real weight for both sides. Porto's home support will be expecting a reaction, and Farioli will need his squad to deliver one.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch FC Porto vs PSV Eindhoven live, including TV channel listings, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch FC Porto vs PSV Eindhoven with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Francesco Farioli has a near-full squad available for Porto, with only William Gomes and Vasco Sousa listed as injured. The projected XI includes Diogo Costa in goal, with Jakub Kiwior and Martim Fernandes in central defence, Francisco Moura and Pablo Rosario providing width, and Alan Varela and Gabriel Veiga anchoring the midfield. Andre Silva and Borja Sainz are expected to support Pepe in attack.

PSV arrive with a considerably longer injury list. Jerdy Schouten, Alassane Plea, Kilian Sildillia, Paul Wanner, Ricardo Pepi, Sam Lammers, and Sami Ouaissa are all unavailable for Peter Bosz. Despite those absences, Bosz's projected XI features Matej Kovar in goal, with Armando Obispo and Lutsharel Geertruida in central defence, Filip Kostic and Sergino Dest in wide positions, and Ivan Perisic, Noah Fernandez, and Sven Mijnans providing creativity in midfield and attack.

Form

Porto have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat coming in that 3-2 Champions League loss to Real Betis. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Maritimo in Liga Portugal, and they also claimed a 3-1 victory over Benfica and a 4-1 win over Casa Pia AC in domestic competition. Across the five matches, Porto scored eleven goals and conceded five.

PSV have won two and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 Eredivisie defeat to ADO Den Haag, which followed a 1-0 Champions League loss to RB Leipzig. Earlier in the run, they beat SC Heerenveen 2-0 and Sparta Rotterdam 4-1, but also fell 3-2 to FC Twente. Bosz's side scored nine goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The only recorded meeting between these two clubs came in a pre-season friendly on July 21, 2016, when PSV Eindhoven hosted FC Porto and won 3-0. No further head-to-head data is available, making this Champions League fixture a rare competitive encounter between the two sides.

Standings

In the Champions League standings, FC Porto are placed 30th and PSV Eindhoven sit 26th, with both clubs under pressure to accumulate points in the league phase.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch FC Porto vs PSV Eindhoven today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: