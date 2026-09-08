Champions League - Game Week 1 8 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Estadio do Dragao

Today's game between FC Porto and Manchester City will kick off at 8 Sept 2026, 20:00.

Gemini

In the United States, the UEFA Champions League is streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime Video for this fixture. The TV channel and live stream option for FC Porto vs Manchester City is listed below.

Manchester City travel to the Estadio do Dragao to face FC Porto in the UEFA Champions League, with both clubs arriving at this fixture sitting level at the top of the standings.

Enzo Maresca's side have made a strong start to the 2026-27 season. Three Premier League wins from three games, including a 1-0 victory over Coventry City at the Etihad Stadium, have City looking sharp heading into European competition. Deadline-day signing Iliman Ndiaye featured in that win and is expected to retain his place in the projected XI.

Porto, managed by Francesco Farioli, arrive in equally impressive domestic form. The Dragons have won all five of their Liga Portugal fixtures to open the season, scoring eight goals and conceding just two across that run.

This is a fixture between two clubs with history in this competition. Their most recent Champions League meeting ended goalless at the Estadio do Dragao in December 2020, a result that underlines how difficult Porto can be on home soil in Europe.

Former City legend Sergio Aguero's iconic 2012 title-winning goal may feel distant, but the club he helped build into a European force now arrives in Porto as one of the continent's most formidable travelling sides.

Dietmar Hamann has publicly questioned whether Maresca will ultimately prove a successful City manager, but the Italian's early results give his critics little ammunition so far. A positive result in Porto would strengthen the case considerably.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch FC Porto vs Manchester City, including live stream options, TV channel details, and kick-off time.

How to watch FC Porto vs Manchester City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Francesco Farioli names a Porto side without Victor Froholdt, Oskar Pietuszewski, Zaidu Sanusi, Samuel Aghehowa, and Vasco Sousa through injury. Jan Bednarek is suspended and will play no part. Porto's projected XI includes Diogo Costa in goal, with Santiago Gimenez leading the attack alongside William Gomes and Gabriel Veiga.

Enzo Maresca is without Jeremy Doku, who misses out through injury. There are no suspensions for the away side. City's projected XI features Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal, Erling Haaland up front, and Iliman Ndiaye in the attacking line alongside Rayan Cherki and Antoine Semenyo.

Form

FC Porto head into this fixture having won all five of their last five matches across all competitions, all in Liga Portugal. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 victory over Moreirense on September 4, and they also recorded a 2-0 win over Arouca and a 2-0 success against Alverca in that run. Porto have scored nine goals and conceded three across those five games.

Manchester City have won four of their last five matches. Their only defeat in that period was a 3-0 loss to Arsenal in the Community Shield on August 16. Since then, City have won three consecutive Premier League fixtures: 2-1 against AFC Bournemouth, 4-1 away at Crystal Palace, and 1-0 at home to Coventry City on September 5. City have scored eight goals and conceded two in their last three league outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the UEFA Champions League group stage on December 1, 2020, when FC Porto and Manchester City drew 0-0 at the Estadio do Dragao. Across the four recorded head-to-head fixtures, Manchester City hold the stronger record, winning three times to Porto's zero, with one draw. City's most commanding result came in the UEFA Europa League in February 2012, when they won 4-0 at home before Porto claimed a 1-2 victory in the return leg at the Estadio do Dragao.

Standings

Both FC Porto and Manchester City are level on position in the UEFA Champions League standings, with each club currently sitting first in the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch FC Porto vs Manchester City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: