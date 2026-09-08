EFL Trophy - Game Week 1 8 Sept 2026 - 14:00 St. James Park, Exeter

Today's game between Exeter City and Tottenham Hotspur Academy will kick off at 8 Sept 2026, 19:00.

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Exeter City vs Tottenham Hotspur Academy is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Exeter City host Tottenham Hotspur Academy at St James Park in the EFL Trophy, with both sides looking to strengthen their position in Southern Group A.

The Grecians come into this fixture off the back of a run that has produced mixed results in League Two. Two draws in their last two matches have steadied the ship somewhat, though consecutive defeats earlier in the run will give manager and squad plenty to think about.

Tottenham's academy side arrive with momentum from the Premier Reserve League. Three wins from their last five outings, including an impressive victory over Newcastle United Academy, suggest a group of players growing in confidence and cohesion.

For Exeter, the EFL Trophy represents a chance to build winning habits and give fringe players competitive minutes. St James Park will provide the kind of physical test that Premier League academy sides rarely encounter in their own competition.

Spurs' development squad will be eager to go one better than their previous meeting with Exeter in this competition. That result still stings, and this fixture offers a chance to settle the score on the same ground.

Both teams sit in the top half of the Southern Group A standings, meaning the points on offer here carry genuine weight for progression in the competition.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Exeter City vs Tottenham Hotspur Academy, including TV channel, live stream details and kick-off time.

How to watch Exeter City vs Tottenham Hotspur Academy with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Exeter City have not confirmed any injury or suspension news ahead of this fixture. Team news will be updated closer to kick-off as the club releases further information.

Tottenham Hotspur Academy have also not provided confirmed squad details at this stage. Updates on availability and any absences will be added as they become available.

Form

Exeter City have recorded one win, two draws and two defeats across their last five League Two matches, scoring four goals and conceding four. Their most recent outing ended in a goalless draw against Walsall, following a 1-1 draw with Barnet before that. The Grecians' sole win in this run came against Accrington Stanley, a 2-0 victory, though defeats to York City and Grimsby Town on either side of that result show the inconsistency in their current form.

Tottenham Hotspur Academy have won three, drawn one and lost one of their last five Premier Reserve League 1 matches, scoring 11 goals and conceding eight. Their most recent game ended 3-3 against Birmingham Academy, while a 3-1 win away at Newcastle United Academy stands as a highlight of the run. Three wins from five, with double-figure goals scored, reflects an attack-minded group that is not short of firepower.

Head-to-Head Record

The only previous meeting between these two sides in the available record came in the EFL Trophy on 24 September 2024, when Exeter City beat Tottenham Hotspur Academy 2-0 at St James Park. Exeter therefore hold a 100 per cent record against Spurs' academy in this competition based on the matches on record, with two goals scored and none conceded.

Standings

Southern Grp. A Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Cheltenham Town CHE 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Exeter City EXE 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Oxford United OXF 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Tottenham Hotspur Academy TOT 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Qualification to next stage

In Southern Group A of the EFL Trophy, Exeter City currently sit second while Tottenham Hotspur Academy are placed fourth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Exeter City vs Tottenham Hotspur Academy today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: