WSL - Game Week 5 4 Oct 2026 - 09:00 Goodison Park

Today's game between Everton Women and Birmingham City Women will kick off at 4 Oct 2026, 14:00.

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Everton Women vs Birmingham City Women will be broadcast live. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.





Everton Women host Birmingham City Women at Goodison Park in a WSL fixture that carries real weight at both ends of the table.

Scott Phelan's side come into the game off the back of a 2-0 defeat to Liverpool FC Women, a result that halted some positive momentum after back-to-back league wins against West Ham United Women and Charlton Athletic.

Birmingham, managed by Amy Merricks, arrive in a difficult run of form. The visitors have lost three of their last five matches and are yet to find the kind of consistency needed to pull clear of trouble in the division.

The two sides met in the WSL Cup just weeks ago, with Everton winning 2-0 at this same venue. Birmingham will want to show that result was not a true reflection of where they stand.

Everton's home crowd at Goodison Park could prove to be an advantage, and Phelan will be looking for a response from his squad after the Liverpool defeat.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this WSL fixture, including the TV channel and live stream options, read on.

How to watch Everton Women vs Birmingham City Women with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Everton Women are managed by Scott Phelan. No confirmed injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side ahead of this fixture, and the projected lineup will be added closer to kick-off.

Birmingham City Women head coach Amy Merricks has no confirmed injury or suspension news available at this stage. Further team news updates will follow as the game approaches.

Form

Everton Women have recorded two wins, one draw and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 defeat to Liverpool FC Women in the WSL, though prior to that they had won back-to-back league games against West Ham United Women and Charlton Athletic. Across those five matches, Everton have scored four goals and conceded four.

Birmingham City Women have won none of their last five matches, picking up two draws and suffering three defeats. Their most recent result was a 3-4 WSL Cup loss to Liverpool FC Women, and they drew 3-3 with Crystal Palace FC Women in the league before that. Birmingham have scored ten goals across those five fixtures but conceded eleven, underlining a defensive fragility that Everton will look to exploit.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in the WSL Cup on 23 September 2026, when Everton Women won 2-0 at home. Looking at the last five encounters across all competitions, Everton hold the stronger record, with three wins to Birmingham's one, and one match ending level. Everton have scored eight goals in those five games, with Birmingham managing three.

Standings

In the WSL, Everton Women sit in sixth place while Birmingham City Women are bottom of the table in twelfth. That gap in the standings means this is a meeting between a side pushing for a top-half finish and one fighting to avoid relegation, giving the fixture a sharp edge for the visitors in particular.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Everton Women vs Birmingham City Women today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: