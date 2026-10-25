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WSL
team-logoEverton Women
Walton Hall Park
team-logoAston Villa Women
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How to watch today's Everton Women vs Aston Villa Women WSL game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Everton Women vs Aston Villa Women
Everton Women
Aston Villa Women
WSL

How to watch the WSL match between Everton Women and Aston Villa Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
WSL - Game Week 7
Walton Hall Park

Today's game between Everton Women and Aston Villa Women will kick off at 25 Oct 2026, 14:00.

Other English Language Commentaries

United StatesParamount+
United KingdomSky Sports+
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VPN GuideGemini

Everton Women vs Aston Villa Women is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options for this WSL fixture are listed below.

Sky Sports+

Sky Sports+

Click here

WSL YouTube

WSL YouTube

Click here

Everton Women host Aston Villa Women at Walton Hall Park in Liverpool in a Women's Super League fixture that carries real weight for both sides in the table.

Scott Phelan's Everton side have shown they can hurt teams at home, but their WSL form has been inconsistent. Back-to-back wins over Birmingham City and then a defeat to London City Lionesses tell the story of a team still finding its rhythm at this level.

Aston Villa arrive in better recent shape. Natalia Arroyo's side beat Liverpool FC Women in the WSL last time out, a result that underlined their capacity to trouble established names in the division.

Everton will be looking to use home advantage to arrest any drift away from the top half, while Villa have the momentum to push for a stronger foothold in the standings.

It shapes up as a contest between a home side desperate to string results together and visitors who have rediscovered some confidence at exactly the right moment.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Everton Women vs Aston Villa Women.

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How to watch Everton Women vs Aston Villa Women with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Everton Women vs Aston Villa Women Probable lineups

Manager

  • S. Phelan

Everton Women head coach Scott Phelan has not confirmed his probable lineup ahead of the fixture, with no injury or suspension information currently available for the home side. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Aston Villa Women manager Natalia Arroyo is similarly yet to confirm her squad selection, with no injuries or suspensions listed for the visitors at this stage. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

EVE

EVE - Form

BIC
W2-0
LIV
L2-0
BIC
W2-1
LCL
L2-1
NUN
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
AVL

AVL - Form

TOT
L4-0
NUN
W3-1
CRY
D1-1
LIV
W2-1
BNL
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Everton have recorded two wins, two defeats and no draws across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 WSL Cup win over Newcastle United Women, following a 2-1 WSL defeat to London City Lionesses. Across those five games, Everton scored seven goals and conceded five, with their two WSL losses both coming by a two-goal margin.

Aston Villa's last five matches show three wins, one draw and one defeat. They beat Burnley FC Women 2-0 in the WSL Cup most recently, and their 2-1 WSL win over Liverpool FC Women before that was among their more notable results. Villa scored eight goals across those five fixtures, though a 4-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur Women earlier in the run remains a blemish on an otherwise positive recent stretch.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Everton WomenDrawAston Villa Women
2
2
1
WSL
Everton Women badge
Everton Women
EVE
2
Aston Villa Women badge
Aston Villa Women
AVL
1
FT
WSL
Aston Villa Women badge
Aston Villa Women
AVL
3
Everton Women badge
Everton Women
EVE
3
FT
WSL
Aston Villa Women badge
Aston Villa Women
AVL
0
Everton Women badge
Everton Women
EVE
2
FT
WSL
Everton Women badge
Everton Women
EVE
1
Aston Villa Women badge
Aston Villa Women
AVL
1
FT
WSL
Everton Women badge
Everton Women
EVE
1
Aston Villa Women badge
Aston Villa Women
AVL
2
FT
9Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored4/5

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 2-1 win for Everton Women at home in the WSL in February 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Everton have won twice, Aston Villa have won once, and two matches have ended level, including a 3-3 draw at Villa Park in November 2025. The sides have served up consistently competitive encounters, with goals spread fairly evenly across the recent record.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester City WomenManchester City WomenMCI
6600198+1118
W
W
W
W
W
2
Chelsea FC WomenChelsea FC WomenCHE
6510183+1516
W
W
W
W
W
3
London City LionessesLondon City LionessesLCL
6501176+1115
W
W
W
W
L
4
Tottenham Hotspur WomenTottenham Hotspur WomenTOT
73131916+310
L
L
L
W
W
5
Manchester United WomenManchester United WomenMAN
6312810-210
W
W
W
D
L
6
Arsenal WomenArsenal WomenARS
723278-19
W
D
L
L
D
7
Everton WomenEverton WomenEVE
630356-19
L
W
L
W
W
8
Brighton & Hove Albion WomenBrighton & Hove Albion WomenBHA
72231310+38
W
L
W
L
D
9
Liverpool FC WomenLiverpool FC WomenLIV
6213108+27
L
L
W
L
D
10
Aston Villa WomenAston Villa WomenAVL
6132612-66
W
D
L
D
L
11
Crystal Palace FC WomenCrystal Palace FC WomenCRY
6132512-76
L
D
D
L
D
12
West Ham United WomenWest Ham United WomenWHU
7205513-86
L
W
L
L
L
13
Birmingham City WomenBirmingham City WomenBIC
6033813-53
D
L
D
L
D
14
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
6006318-150
L
L
L
L
L
Champions League
Champions League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

In the WSL table, Everton sit seventh and Aston Villa tenth, meaning both clubs are currently operating in the bottom half of the division. A win for either side would provide a meaningful lift away from the lower reaches of the standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Everton Women vs Aston Villa Women today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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