WSL - Game Week 7 25 Oct 2026 - 10:00 Walton Hall Park

Today's game between Everton Women and Aston Villa Women will kick off at 25 Oct 2026, 14:00.

Other English Language Commentaries

United States Paramount+ United Kingdom Sky Sports+

Gemini

Everton Women vs Aston Villa Women is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options for this WSL fixture are listed below.

Everton Women host Aston Villa Women at Walton Hall Park in Liverpool in a Women's Super League fixture that carries real weight for both sides in the table.

Scott Phelan's Everton side have shown they can hurt teams at home, but their WSL form has been inconsistent. Back-to-back wins over Birmingham City and then a defeat to London City Lionesses tell the story of a team still finding its rhythm at this level.

Aston Villa arrive in better recent shape. Natalia Arroyo's side beat Liverpool FC Women in the WSL last time out, a result that underlined their capacity to trouble established names in the division.

Everton will be looking to use home advantage to arrest any drift away from the top half, while Villa have the momentum to push for a stronger foothold in the standings.

It shapes up as a contest between a home side desperate to string results together and visitors who have rediscovered some confidence at exactly the right moment.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Everton Women vs Aston Villa Women.

How to watch Everton Women vs Aston Villa Women with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Everton Women head coach Scott Phelan has not confirmed his probable lineup ahead of the fixture, with no injury or suspension information currently available for the home side. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Aston Villa Women manager Natalia Arroyo is similarly yet to confirm her squad selection, with no injuries or suspensions listed for the visitors at this stage. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

Everton have recorded two wins, two defeats and no draws across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 WSL Cup win over Newcastle United Women, following a 2-1 WSL defeat to London City Lionesses. Across those five games, Everton scored seven goals and conceded five, with their two WSL losses both coming by a two-goal margin.

Aston Villa's last five matches show three wins, one draw and one defeat. They beat Burnley FC Women 2-0 in the WSL Cup most recently, and their 2-1 WSL win over Liverpool FC Women before that was among their more notable results. Villa scored eight goals across those five fixtures, though a 4-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur Women earlier in the run remains a blemish on an otherwise positive recent stretch.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 2-1 win for Everton Women at home in the WSL in February 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Everton have won twice, Aston Villa have won once, and two matches have ended level, including a 3-3 draw at Villa Park in November 2025. The sides have served up consistently competitive encounters, with goals spread fairly evenly across the recent record.

Standings

In the WSL table, Everton sit seventh and Aston Villa tenth, meaning both clubs are currently operating in the bottom half of the division. A win for either side would provide a meaningful lift away from the lower reaches of the standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Everton Women vs Aston Villa Women today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: