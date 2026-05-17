Premier League - Premier League Hill Dickinson Stadium

Today's game between Everton and Sunderland will kick-off at 17 May 2026, 15:00.

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TV channel and live stream options for Everton vs Sunderland are listed below. In the United Kingdom, the match is available to watch live on Sky Sports Premier League. Subscribers can also stream the game via NowTV.

If you are travelling and want to access your usual streaming service from abroad, a Virtual Private Network can help. A VPN allows you to connect to a server in your home country and watch the match as normal, bypassing any geo-restrictions you encounter.

Everton host Sunderland at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in a Premier League fixture that rounds off Matchday 37, with both clubs looking to close out the season on a positive note.

The Toffees sit in the top half of the table and have shown they are capable of competing with anyone this season. David Moyes's side held Manchester City to a 3-3 draw at the Etihad earlier this month, a result that underlined their quality even as they head into the final weeks without a great deal left to play for in terms of league position.

Everton's recent form has been frustratingly inconsistent. Three draws from their last four outings, including a 2-2 stalemate with Crystal Palace last weekend, suggest a side that has the tools to hurt opponents but cannot always find a way to win games. Beto will be expected to lead the line again as Moyes looks for a strong finish.

Sunderland arrive having made a steady, if unspectacular, return to the Premier League since coming up in 2025. The Black Cats sit two places below Everton and have picked up just two points from their last two league outings, drawing 0-0 with Manchester United and 1-1 with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The heaviest result in Sunderland's recent run was a 5-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest, and that kind of defensive fragility will concern a travelling side facing a home team with attacking ambition. Granit Xhaka's influence in midfield will be important if Sunderland are to contain Everton and find something on the break.

These two sides have met twice already this season, drawing 1-1 in the Premier League in November and sharing the same scoreline in an FA Cup tie in January, so neither team will hold any significant psychological edge going into Sunday afternoon.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Everton vs Sunderland live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Everton vs Sunderland with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Everton will be without Idrissa Gueye, Jack Grealish, and Jarrad Branthwaite through injury, with no suspensions listed for the home side. Moyes's projected XI reads: Pickford; Keane, Mykolenko, O'Brien, Tarkowski; Dewsbury-Hall, Roehl, Garner; Iroegbunam, Ndiaye; Beto. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Sunderland travel with their own injury concerns, missing Traore and Mundle. Dan Ballard is also unavailable, serving a suspension. The projected XI for the Black Cats lines up as: Roefs; Alderete, Reinildo, Geertruida, Mukiele; Sadiki, Xhaka; Talbi, Hume, Le Fee; Brobbey.

Form

Everton have taken one win, three draws, and one defeat from their last five Premier League matches. Their most recent outing ended 2-2 at home to Crystal Palace, and they also drew 3-3 with Manchester City in an eventful trip to the Etihad. The only defeat in that run came against West Ham, who beat them 2-1. Across the five games, Everton scored 10 goals and conceded 10, a record that reflects a side capable of scoring freely but prone to giving goals away at the other end.

Sunderland's last five Premier League outings produced one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their most recent result was a goalless draw at Manchester United, following a 1-1 stalemate with Wolverhampton Wanderers. The standout result in that run was a 5-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest, though they did record a 1-0 win over Tottenham earlier in the sequence. Sunderland scored three goals across those five matches and conceded seven, with that defensive record a concern heading into this fixture.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came in January 2026, when Everton and Sunderland drew 1-1 in an FA Cup tie at the Hill Dickinson Stadium. Before that, the sides shared a 1-1 draw in a Premier League fixture at the Stadium of Light in November 2025. The two clubs have not been regular opponents in recent years, with the previous three recorded meetings all dating back to 2016 and 2017, when Everton won all three fixtures, including a 3-0 Carabao Cup victory and two Premier League wins. The series gives Everton the stronger historical record, though the two draws this season suggest the gap between the sides in the current campaign is marginal.

Standings

Everton sit 10th in the Premier League table, comfortably in mid-table, while Sunderland are 12th, two places and a small number of points behind their hosts. With little riding on the result in terms of the wider table, both clubs will be playing for pride and momentum heading into the final day of the season.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Everton vs Sunderland today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: