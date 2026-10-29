Carabao Cup - Game Week 4 29 Oct 2026 - 15:45 Hill Dickinson Stadium

Today's game between Everton and Newcastle United will kick off at 29 Oct 2026, 19:45.

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Everton vs Newcastle United is available to watch live in the UK. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Everton host Newcastle United at Hill Dickinson Stadium in a Carabao Cup fixture that carries weight for both clubs at different points in their respective seasons.

David Moyes' side have endured a difficult run of Premier League results, losing their last two league outings to Arsenal and Chelsea without scoring. The Toffees have won just two of their last five across all competitions, and pressure is building on Moyes to deliver a cup run to supplement a stuttering league campaign.

Newcastle arrive in Liverpool off the back of a confidence-boosting 2-0 Premier League win at Crystal Palace on October 25. Goals from Will Osula and Harvey Barnes settled the match at Selhurst Park, ending a difficult run of defeats and lifting Matthias Jaissle's side to seventh in the top-flight table.

Jaissle revealed after the Palace win that a blunt half-time message changed the course of the match. The German coach told his players they had the handbrake on and needed an offensive mindset, and the response in the second half was immediate. That result marked Newcastle's first victory at Selhurst Park in six years.

Amar Dedic was a standout performer in that win, returning from injury to provide the assist for Barnes' goal and play a central role in both strikes. The Bosnian full-back has since been called up to the Bosnia national squad for their Nations League double-header, though this cup tie falls before that international window.

With Everton needing momentum and Newcastle looking to build on their recent resurgence, this cup tie offers both managers a chance to rotate and still secure a meaningful result. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

How to watch Everton vs Newcastle United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

David Moyes has not confirmed his starting line-up for this Carabao Cup fixture, and no injury or suspension updates are currently available for the Everton squad. Further team news is expected to be provided closer to kick-off.

Matthias Jaissle has similarly not released a confirmed line-up for Newcastle United, with no official injury or suspension information available at this stage. Updates will be added as they emerge ahead of the match.

Form

Everton have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 Premier League defeat to Arsenal, following an earlier 0-2 loss to Chelsea. The Toffees' only positive results in the run were a 1-0 Premier League win over Ipswich Town and a 1-0 Carabao Cup victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers, with a 2-2 draw against Hull City sitting between those results. Everton scored five goals and conceded five across the five matches, reflecting an inconsistent period on both sides of the ball.

Newcastle have won two and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing produced a 2-0 Premier League win at Crystal Palace, ending a run that included a 4-1 defeat at Coventry City and a 0-1 loss at Aston Villa. The Magpies also suffered a 4-1 Premier League defeat to Leeds United earlier in the run, with their other win coming against Hull City. Newcastle scored five goals and conceded seven across the five matches, though the clean sheet against Palace was their first since August.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in a pre-season friendly on August 12, 2026, when Everton defeated Newcastle 3-1. In competitive fixtures, the last encounter was a Premier League match at St James' Park on February 28, 2026, which Everton won 3-2. Across the last five meetings in all competitions, Everton hold three wins to Newcastle's one, with one draw, and the Toffees have scored 9 goals to Newcastle's 9 across those fixtures.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Everton vs Newcastle United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: