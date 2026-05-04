Premier League - Premier League Hill Dickinson Stadium

Today's game between Everton and Manchester City will kick-off at 4 May 2026, 20:00.

Everton vs Manchester City is available to watch live on TV and via live stream in the UK through Sky Sports. The match will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with an Ultra HDR broadcast also available. NowTV also carries the game for viewers without a full Sky subscription.

Everton host Manchester City at Hill Dickinson Stadium in a Premier League fixture that carries real weight at both ends of the table. The Toffees sit 11th in the standings, while City arrive in second place with a domestic treble still within reach.

Everton come into this match in poor form. Sean Dyche's side have lost three of their last five Premier League games, conceding six goals across those defeats, and they were beaten 2-1 by West Ham in their most recent outing.

City, by contrast, are flying. Pep Guardiola's squad has won all five of their last matches across the Premier League and FA Cup, including a 4-0 demolition of Liverpool and a 2-1 win over Arsenal. They have not dropped a point in over a month.

The visitors arrive at Goodison with significant squad depth concerns, however. A congested run-in has placed enormous physical demands on a group of players already stretched thin, and the club has reportedly expressed frustration with the Premier League over the volume of fixtures crammed into the final fortnight of the season.

For Everton, the absence of Jack Grealish remains a talking point. The England midfielder, on loan from City, has been sidelined since January with a serious foot injury. A recent update described his rehabilitation as progressing better than expected, though he plays no part here.

John Stones, meanwhile, has confirmed he will leave Manchester City at the end of the season after a decade at the club. This fixture could be among his final appearances in sky blue, adding a quiet significance to his role in the squad.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Everton vs Manchester City live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Everton vs Manchester City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Everton will be without Beto and Jarrad Branthwaite through injury, while Jack Grealish is also sidelined. The on-loan Manchester City midfielder has been out since January following surgery on a foot injury, and although his recovery is progressing well, he is not available for this fixture. No suspensions are recorded for the home side. A projected XI has not been confirmed and will be added closer to kick-off.

Manchester City are without Ruben Dias, Rodri, and Josko Gvardiol through injury. No suspensions apply to the away squad. Guardiola's selection options are further complicated by a heavy fixture schedule in the closing weeks of the season, though no projected lineup has been confirmed at this stage.

Form

Everton have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five Premier League matches, scoring eight goals and conceding seven across that run. Their best result in the period was a 3-0 home win over Chelsea in March, though they have struggled for consistency since. Back-to-back defeats against Liverpool and West Ham, conceding four goals across those two games, have dented their mid-table standing.

Manchester City have won all five of their last matches, recording victories in both the Premier League and FA Cup. They have scored ten goals across that sequence and conceded just three. Their most recent game was a 2-1 FA Cup win over Southampton, and they also beat Arsenal 2-1 in the league and thrashed Liverpool 4-0 in the FA Cup. City have not lost since mid-March.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on October 18, 2025, when Manchester City beat Everton 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League. Across the five most recent fixtures in this dataset, City have won four times and drawn once, with Everton yet to record a victory in that run. City have scored ten goals in those five meetings, while Everton have managed just two.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Everton currently sit 11th while Manchester City are second.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Everton vs Manchester City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: