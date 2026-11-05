How to watch Everton vs Coventry City with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Premier League - Game Week 10 6 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Hill Dickinson Stadium

Everton host Coventry City at Hill Dickinson Stadium in a Premier League fixture that arrives at a pivotal moment for both clubs this season.

David Moyes' side come into the match on the back of a hard-fought 1-0 victory at Newcastle United on Monday night, with Thierno Barry's second-half goal securing all three points. The win extended a positive run of results that has seen the Toffees win two matches in a row across all competitions.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has been the standout performer in recent weeks, registering three key passes and covering 11.9km during the Newcastle win alone. The 28-year-old's form has drawn widespread attention, with calls growing for him to receive a senior England call-up ahead of the upcoming international window.

Coventry arrive under Frank Lampard with something to prove after a mixed run of results. The Sky Blues sit 16th in the Premier League table and will be looking to build on their impressive 3-1 win at Sunderland last time out in the league.

Jack Grealish remains absent from the Everton squad. The on-loan Manchester City midfielder has not featured for two consecutive matches following a reported breach of club discipline, and manager Moyes has given little indication of when the 31-year-old might return to contention.

Moyes has spoken only briefly about the Grealish situation, stating that the club will make a decision on his availability when the time comes. That uncertainty hangs over Everton's preparations, though their recent results suggest the squad has managed without him.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Everton vs Coventry City, including TV channel, live stream options, kick-off time, and the latest team news.

Team news & squads