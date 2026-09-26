UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 1 26 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Wembley

Today's game between England and Spain will kick off at 26 Sept 2026, 19:45.

Gemini

The match will be broadcast live in the UK on ITV1 and STV, with streaming available via ITVX and STV Player.

England host Spain at Wembley in a UEFA Nations League Group 3 fixture that arrives at a fascinating moment for both nations following the conclusion of the 2026 World Cup.

Thomas Tuchel's side are rebuilding after a World Cup campaign that ended in defeat to Argentina at the semi-final stage, having beaten France 4-6 in what proved to be a dramatic quarter-final exit from the tournament's final four. The Three Lions are currently third in their Nations League group as they look to reestablish momentum.

Tuchel has made bold calls in his squad selection for this international window. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Cole Palmer were both recalled after missing the World Cup, though Palmer is now expected to withdraw due to a fitness concern. Tino Livramento has also been ruled out after picking up an injury in Newcastle training.

Spain arrive at Wembley as world champions. Luis de la Fuente's side defeated Argentina 1-0 in the World Cup final, completing a tournament run in which they won all five of their matches and conceded just once. They sit fourth in the Nations League group standings.

Fermin Lopez, who missed the World Cup through injury, has returned to the Spain squad and is in strong form after contributing to Barcelona's perfect start to the La Liga season.

With England looking to assert themselves in this group and Spain carrying the confidence of world champions, Wembley should provide the backdrop for a compelling Nations League contest. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

How to watch England vs Spain with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Thomas Tuchel's England squad has been disrupted in the build-up to this fixture. Cole Palmer is expected to withdraw despite earning a recall, while Tino Livramento has been ruled out after sustaining a fresh injury in Newcastle training. Full confirmed team news and any further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

For Spain, Luis de la Fuente has named his squad without any confirmed injury or suspension concerns listed at this stage. Updates will be provided as they become available.

Form

England go into this match having won four of their last five fixtures across all competitions, with their only defeat coming against Argentina. Their most recent result was a 4-6 win over France, a match that underlines both their attacking output and defensive vulnerability during that World Cup run. Across those five games, England scored 10 goals and conceded 13, reflecting a side capable of producing and shipping in equal measure.

Spain present a sharply contrasting picture. De la Fuente's side won all five of their last matches without defeat, beating Argentina 1-0 in the World Cup final to cap a run that also included victories over France, Belgium, Portugal and Austria. They scored seven goals across those five games and conceded just one, a record that speaks to the defensive discipline underpinning their world title.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 2-1 win for Spain in the Euro 2024 final, a result that will sit firmly in the memory of England's players and staff. Looking across the last five meetings, Spain hold the stronger record, though England did claim a notable 2-3 victory in a Nations League fixture in Seville in October 2018. The two sides have met twice before in the Nations League, with Spain winning the home tie 2-1 in September of that year.

Standings

Grp. 3 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Croatia CRO 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Czechia CZE 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 England ENG 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Spain ESP 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

In UEFA Nations League Group 3, England currently sit third while Spain are fourth, meaning both sides are under pressure to climb the table when they meet at Wembley.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch England vs Spain today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: