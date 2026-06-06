Friendlies - Friendlies Raymond James Stadium

Today's game between England and New Zealand will kick-off at 6 Jun 2026, 21:00.

England vs New Zealand is available to watch live in the UK. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

England host New Zealand in an international friendly at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, as Thomas Tuchel's side use the match to sharpen their preparations ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

The Three Lions arrive at this fixture with questions still swirling around the squad. Tuchel has named his 26-man tournament group, though the selection has not been without controversy, with recently retired defender Kyle Walker among those who have questioned whether the right calls were made in defence.

One of the more intriguing subplots involves the battle for the number 10 shirt. Alan Shearer has publicly backed Morgan Rogers to start ahead of Jude Bellingham, pointing to the Aston Villa midfielder's club form and fitness as decisive factors. It is the kind of debate that will run right up to England's World Cup opener.

Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott is also in the mix for minutes despite not being named in the final 26-man tournament squad. Tuchel has brought him into the warm-up camp, and a debut appearance against New Zealand or Costa Rica appears likely.

New Zealand arrive on the back of a heavy defeat. The All Whites were beaten 4-0 by Haiti in Fort Lauderdale just days ago, a result that overshadowed a historic night for Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood, who became the most-capped player in New Zealand men's football history during the match. Darren Bazeley's side will be looking to respond before their World Cup campaign begins.

For New Zealand, this friendly represents their final chance to build cohesion and confidence before facing Iran, Egypt, and Belgium in the group stage. England, meanwhile, will treat it as an opportunity to bed in combinations and settle on a starting XI.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch England vs New Zealand live, including TV channel listings and live stream options.

How to watch England vs New Zealand with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Thomas Tuchel is in charge of England for this friendly, though no probable lineup, injury list, or suspension list has been confirmed ahead of the match. It is worth noting that Alex Scott, the Bournemouth midfielder, has been called into the warm-up camp despite not being part of the final 26-man World Cup squad, and he could feature here. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as team news becomes available.

Darren Bazeley leads New Zealand into the fixture, but no confirmed lineup or injury information has been provided for the All Whites at this stage. Further squad details are expected to be confirmed ahead of the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

England have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Japan in a friendly, while a draw with Uruguay, 1-1, preceded that result. Before the March camp, England were in strong form, winning all three of their World Cup qualifying fixtures, including a 5-0 victory away to Latvia and a 2-0 win over Serbia. Across those five matches, England scored nine goals and conceded two.

New Zealand have won one, drawn none, and lost four of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 4-0 defeat to Haiti, a performance that will concern Darren Bazeley ahead of the World Cup. The All Whites' only win in this run came against Chile, a 4-1 victory in March, though that result has been followed by three consecutive defeats. New Zealand have conceded ten goals across their last five matches while scoring eight.





Head-to-Head Record





Head-to-head data for England vs New Zealand is not available in the current dataset. This section will be updated when records are confirmed.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch England vs New Zealand today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: