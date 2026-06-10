Today's game between England and Costa Rica will kick-off at 10 Jun 2026, 21:00.

England vs Costa Rica is available to watch live on free-to-air television in the UK. ITV1 holds the broadcast rights for this fixture, with a live stream also available via ITVX. Viewers in Scotland can watch on STV Scotland, with the STV Player providing the streaming option. The TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

England face Costa Rica in a pre-World Cup friendly at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, as Thomas Tuchel's side continue their preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

The Three Lions arrive in Florida with a squad generating plenty of discussion. Declan Rice has been confirmed as vice-captain, supporting Harry Kane as England build their leadership structure ahead of the tournament. Kane himself is in the form of his career after a record-breaking season at Bayern Munich, and the captain's displays will be central to England's ambitions.

Tuchel was not entirely satisfied with England's most recent outing. Despite a 1-0 win over New Zealand in Tampa, the German coach publicly criticised his side's first-half approach, describing it as "freestyle" football that strayed from his tactical instructions. The result was positive, but the performance left work to do.

Costa Rica arrive in considerably different shape. Miguel Herrera's side have won just one of their last five matches, suffering heavy defeats along the way, and they head into this fixture without momentum. A 3-1 loss to Colombia in their last outing underlined the gap between the two sides at this stage.

For England, this fixture offers a chance to sharpen their structure before the World Cup begins. Tuchel will want to see the discipline he demanded against New Zealand, and with young players such as Rio Ngumoha having made their senior debuts in recent days, there is a sense of a squad taking shape.

For everything you need to know about how to watch England vs Costa Rica live, including the TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time, read on.

How to watch England vs Costa Rica with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Thomas Tuchel takes charge of England for this friendly, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the squad. Similarly, Costa Rica head coach Miguel Herrera has named his group for the fixture, but no specific injury or suspension news has been provided. Probable line-ups for both sides will be added closer to kick-off once confirmed.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

England come into this fixture with a W-D-L record of three wins, one draw, and one loss across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 victory over New Zealand, though Tuchel was critical of the performance despite the win. Prior to that, England drew 1-1 with Uruguay and suffered a 1-0 defeat to Japan in March. The Three Lions scored five goals and conceded three across those five outings, with back-to-back wins over Serbia and Albania in World Cup qualifying rounding out the run.

Costa Rica's recent form tells a difficult story. Herrera's side have managed just one win from their last five, recording two draws and three defeats. Their most recent match ended in a 3-1 loss to Colombia, and they were beaten 5-0 by Iran in March. A 2-2 draw with Jordan and a goalless stalemate against Honduras in CONCACAF qualifying were the brighter moments, but Costa Rica have conceded 11 goals across these five games while scoring only four.





Head-to-Head Record

ENG Last 2 matches CRC 1 Win 1 Draw 0 Wins England 2 - 0 Costa Rica

Costa Rica 0 - 0 England 2 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/2 Both teams scored 0/2





The two sides have met twice in the available head-to-head record. The most recent meeting came in June 2018, a friendly in which England won 2-0. Before that, the sides drew 0-0 at the 2014 World Cup, a match played with Costa Rica as the home team in that fixture listing. England lead the head-to-head across these two matches, with Costa Rica yet to score against them.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch England vs Costa Rica today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: