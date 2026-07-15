World Cup - Semi Finals Atlanta Stadium

Today's game between England and Argentina will kick-off at 15 Jul 2026, 20:00.

Gemini

England vs Argentina will be shown live and free-to-air in the United Kingdom. BBC One will broadcast the match, with coverage also available via BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website for those watching online. All three options are accessible through the BBC's streaming platform.

England and Argentina meet in the World Cup semi-final at Atlanta Stadium on Wednesday night, with a place in the final at stake for Thomas Tuchel's Three Lions and Lionel Scaloni's reigning champions.

England arrive in Atlanta having won four of their five matches at this tournament, with Jude Bellingham the driving force behind their run. The Real Madrid midfielder scored both goals in a 2-1 extra-time win over Norway in the quarter-finals, taking his tally to six for the competition and sending the Three Lions into the last four for the first time since 2018.

There is a subplot worth watching on the England side. Harry Kane has moved to quash any suggestion of internal tension after Bellingham's pointed response to public criticism from Tuchel, with the captain insisting the squad is united. Whether that harmony translates into a coherent performance against the best team in the world remains to be seen.

Argentina, for their part, have been relentless. Five wins from five, with Messi at his most dangerous in the knockout rounds. The 37-year-old beat Switzerland in the quarter-finals and arrives in Atlanta having never previously faced England in his international career — a fact that has not been lost on the man himself.

Nico O'Reilly, set to start at left back for England, described the prospect of facing Messi as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Jordan Pickford has urged his teammates not to become so fixated on the Argentine captain that they lose sight of the wider threat Scaloni's side carries.

American referee Ismail Elfath has been appointed to officiate the match, with FIFA confirming the 44-year-old will take charge in Atlanta. Elfath is a familiar face in MLS circles and has built a reputation as something of a lucky charm for Messi.

For broadcast details, TV channel listings and live stream options, read on below.

How to watch England vs Argentina with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Thomas Tuchel has a near-full squad available for the semi-final. Jordan Henderson is ruled out through injury, while Jarell Quansah is suspended. The projected XI includes Jordan Pickford in goal, with a back four of John Stones, Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa and Nico O'Reilly. Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson are set to form the midfield, with Bukayo Saka and Anthony Gordon supporting Harry Kane in attack.

Lionel Scaloni reports no injuries or suspensions in the Argentina camp. The projected XI lines up with Emiliano Martinez in goal, Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez and Nicolas Tagliafico in defence, Alexis Mac Allister, Leandro Paredes and Rodrigo De Paul in midfield, and Enzo Fernandez behind Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if required.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 14 J. Henderson

26 J. Quansah Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

England have won four and drawn one of their last five matches, all in the World Cup. Their only dropped points came in a 0-0 draw with Ghana in the group stage. Since then, Tuchel's side have beaten Panama, DR Congo, Mexico and Norway, scoring eight goals and conceding four across those four wins. Their most recent result was a 2-1 extra-time victory over Norway in the quarter-finals.

Argentina have won all five of their last five matches at this World Cup, scoring 12 goals and conceding six. They beat Austria 2-0 in the group stage, then defeated Jordan, Cabo Verde and Egypt in successive knockout rounds before a 3-1 win over Switzerland in the quarter-finals. Their most recent match was that quarter-final victory on July 12.





Head-to-Head Record





The last meeting between England and Argentina came in a friendly in November 2005, which England won 3-2. Before that, England beat Argentina 1-0 in the 2002 World Cup group stage. The two sides also drew 0-0 in a friendly in February 2000. Across the three most recent meetings on record, England have two wins and one draw, though it is worth noting this will be the first time Lionel Messi has faced England in any competitive fixture.

Standings

Argentina finished top of Group J, while England won Group L heading into the knockout rounds.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch England vs Argentina today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: