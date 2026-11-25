How to watch Egnatia vs Lincoln Red Imps FC with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Conference League - Game Week 4 26 Nov 2026 - 12:45 Stadiumi Egnatia Rrogogzhine

Egnatia host Lincoln Red Imps at Stadiumi Egnatia in Rrogozhine in the Conference League.

The match pairs two sides from the lower half of the league phase table. Egnatia sit 26th, while the Gibraltar champions are 22nd.

Egnatia, coached by Nevil Dede, arrive on the back of a setback. They lost 1-0 to Skenderbeu in the Kategoria Superiore on November 20, which followed a 2-0 European defeat by Universitatea Craiova.

The hosts do have recent evidence of their attacking ability. They beat Vora 5-1 earlier in November and have won three of their last five outings.

Lincoln Red Imps, led by Juanma Pavon, travel in far better domestic form. They have won all five of their latest matches, most recently a 3-1 victory over Bruno's Magpies in the National League.

The visitors also have a European result to build on. They beat Hajduk Split 1-0 in the Conference League on November 5.

Here is everything you need to know about how to follow the game.

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