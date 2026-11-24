How to watch Ecuador U17 vs South Korea U17 with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

United Kingdom DAZN

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

World Cup U17 - Game Week 3 25 Nov 2026 - 07:30

Ecuador U17 face South Korea U17 in a World Cup U17 Group B fixture, with the Koreans sitting top of the table and Ecuador one place behind.

Ecuador have made a steady start to the tournament. They beat New Caledonia U17 1-0 in their opening match, then held Uganda U17 to a 0-0 draw on November 22.

That leaves them second in the group, and a result against the leaders would strengthen their position.

South Korea arrive in strong form. They opened with a 3-0 win over Uganda U17 and followed it with a 6-0 victory over New Caledonia U17 on November 22.

Those two wins brought nine goals without reply, and they will bring that confidence into this match.

Ecuador's defence has been tight in this tournament, with two clean sheets from two games. South Korea's attack has been far more productive, so the contrast in styles should make for a compelling watch.

Here is everything you need to know about the match.

Team news & squads