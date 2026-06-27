Today's game between DR Congo and Uzbekistan will kick-off at 28 Jun 2026, 00:30.

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In the United Kingdom, DR Congo vs Uzbekistan is available to watch live on BBC Two and to stream via BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. All three options are free to access.

DR Congo and Uzbekistan meet at Atlanta Stadium on June 27 in a Group K finale that both sides cannot afford to lose. With elimination on the line for each team, this World Cup Matchday 3 fixture carries the full weight of two nations' tournament ambitions.

Sébastien Desabre's Leopards arrive having collected just one point from their opening two games. A hard-fought 1-1 draw with Portugal on Matchday 1 gave them a foothold, but a 1-0 defeat to Colombia on Matchday 2 left them sitting third in Group K with their knockout round hopes hanging by a thread.

Uzbekistan's situation is more desperate still. Fabio Cannavaro's side were beaten 5-0 by Portugal in their second group game, a result that left them rooted to the bottom of the table without a point. The Italian coach will need an immediate response from his players after that heavy loss.

Cannavaro, despite the damage done to his side, was generous in his assessment of what Portugal delivered. He praised Cristiano Ronaldo's intelligence and longevity after watching the veteran forward score twice to dismantle his Uzbekistan team — a performance that Ronaldo himself described as the end of a personal "dark week" of media scrutiny.

For DR Congo, the maths are straightforward: win and secure at least a wild-card berth, with the possibility of finishing second in the group depending on results elsewhere. A draw would likely end both teams' tournaments, while an Uzbekistan victory would eliminate the Leopards entirely and keep the White Wolves alive on three points.

With Colombia already through and Portugal occupying second place, the fight for Group K's remaining wild-card spots makes this the fixture to watch on the final matchday. Here is everything you need to know to follow it live.

How to watch DR Congo vs Uzbekistan with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sébastien Desabre has not confirmed a probable lineup for DR Congo ahead of this fixture, and no injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the Leopards. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad finalises its preparations.

Fabio Cannavaro is similarly yet to name his projected XI for Uzbekistan, with no injuries or suspensions reported in the available data. The Italian coach must find a way to restore his side's defensive shape and attacking threat after a difficult start to the tournament.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

DR Congo have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Colombia in the World Cup group stage on June 24, a narrow loss that came despite a disciplined defensive display for much of the contest. Before that, they earned a creditable 1-1 draw with Portugal on June 17. Their five-match run also includes a 1-2 defeat to Chile in a pre-tournament friendly, a goalless draw with Denmark, and a 1-0 win over Jamaica in World Cup qualification. Across those five games, DR Congo scored four goals and conceded four.

Uzbekistan have won one and lost four of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 5-0 defeat to Portugal on June 23, a punishing loss that followed a 3-1 defeat to Colombia four days earlier. Pre-tournament friendly losses to the Netherlands (2-1) and Canada (2-0) also featured in the sequence, with their only positive result being a win over Venezuela. Uzbekistan scored four goals across those five games and conceded eleven.





Head-to-Head Record





DR Congo and Uzbekistan have no recorded head-to-head meetings in the available data. The fixture in Atlanta on June 27 will be the first competitive or documented encounter between the two nations.

Standings

In Group K, DR Congo currently sit third and Uzbekistan are fourth heading into the final round of fixtures.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch DR Congo vs Uzbekistan today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.



