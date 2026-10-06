EFL Trophy - Game Week 2 6 Oct 2026 - 14:00 Eco-Power Stadium

Today's game between Doncaster Rovers and Liverpool Academy will kick off at 6 Oct 2026, 19:00.

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The match is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.





Doncaster Rovers host Liverpool Academy at Eco-Power Stadium in the EFL Trophy, with both sides looking to strengthen their position in Northern Group H.

Doncaster arrive at this fixture in mixed form, having picked up just one win from their last five matches across all competitions. A League One victory over Peterborough United is their most recent result, though defeats to AFC Wimbledon and Plymouth Argyle in the same period reflect an inconsistent run.

The Rovers also suffered a 3-1 home defeat to Huddersfield Town in the EFL Trophy earlier this season, which makes this a fixture they will be eager to use as a platform to build momentum in the group.

Liverpool Academy come into the match on the back of a strong run of results. Their most recent EFL Trophy outing ended in a 3-3 draw with Rochdale, and they have shown attacking intent across competitions in recent weeks.

The young Reds have also impressed in the Premier Reserve League 1, beating Brighton and Hove Albion Academy 5-1 in their most recent league outing, which points to a side with genuine confidence and goal threat.

With both teams needing points to advance from the group, this is a fixture with real stakes. Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

How to watch Doncaster Rovers vs Liverpool Academy with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Doncaster Rovers have not confirmed their probable lineup ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Liverpool Academy have also not released team news at this stage, with no confirmed injuries, suspensions, or projected starting XI provided. Further information will be included as it becomes available.

Form

Doncaster Rovers head into this match with one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five games across all competitions. Their sole victory came against Peterborough United, while they have conceded in four of those five matches, losing 3-1 to Huddersfield Town in the EFL Trophy and 3-2 to Plymouth Argyle in League One. Across the five-game run, Doncaster have scored five goals and conceded eight.

Liverpool Academy have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat in their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 3-3 draw with Rochdale in the EFL Trophy, and they beat Brighton and Hove Albion Academy 5-1 in the Premier Reserve League 1 before that. The Academy have scored 12 goals across those five matches, though they did concede six, including a 1-0 defeat to West Ham United Academy.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for this fixture between Doncaster Rovers and Liverpool Academy.

Standings

Northern Grp. H Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Huddersfield Town HUD 1 1 0 0 3 1 +2 3 W 2 Liverpool Academy LFA 1 0 1 0 3 3 0 2 W 3 Rochdale ROC 1 0 1 0 3 3 0 1 L 4 Doncaster Rovers DON 1 0 0 1 1 3 -2 0 L Qualification to next stage

In Northern Group H of the EFL Trophy, Liverpool Academy currently sit second, while Doncaster Rovers are fourth. Both teams have ground to make up if they are to progress from the group.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Doncaster Rovers vs Liverpool Academy today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: