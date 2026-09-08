EFL Trophy - Game Week 1 8 Sept 2026 - 14:00 Eco-Power Stadium

Today's game between Doncaster Rovers and Huddersfield Town will kick off at 8 Sept 2026, 19:00.

Gemini

The match is available to watch live in the UK. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Doncaster Rovers host Huddersfield Town at Eco-Power Stadium in the EFL Trophy, with both sides looking to build on their respective League One campaigns.

Doncaster arrive at this fixture without a win in their last five matches across all competitions. Three draws and two defeats tell the story of a side struggling for consistency, and a home crowd that will be hoping for a response after a 2-3 defeat to Plymouth Argyle at the weekend.

Huddersfield come into this game in considerably better shape. Three wins from their last five League One outings, including victories over Oxford United and Cambridge United, suggest a team with genuine momentum behind them.

The two clubs met earlier this year in League One, with Doncaster winning 1-0 at Eco-Power Stadium in February. Huddersfield will be looking to reverse that result on their travels.

With both teams occupying the top two positions in EFL Trophy Northern Group H, this match carries real weight in terms of group standings. Progression is the prize on offer.

For details on how to watch this fixture live, see the broadcast information below.

How to watch Doncaster Rovers vs Huddersfield Town with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Confirmed team news for Doncaster Rovers is not yet available ahead of this EFL Trophy fixture. Updates on injuries, suspensions, and the projected XI will be added closer to kick-off.

Huddersfield Town's squad situation is similarly unconfirmed at this stage. Full team news details will be published as they are made available.

Form

Doncaster Rovers have gone five matches without a win, recording three draws and two losses across League One and the Carabao Cup. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-3 home defeat to Plymouth Argyle on September 5. They drew 1-1 with Notts County before that, and were beaten 1-3 by Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup. Across their last five games, Doncaster have scored six goals and conceded nine.

Huddersfield Town have won three of their last five League One matches, drawing the other two. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Notts County on September 5, following back-to-back wins over Oxford United (3-1) and Cambridge United (1-2 away). Huddersfield have scored eight goals and conceded four across that five-match run, including a 3-0 win over AFC Wimbledon on August 15.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in League One on February 17, 2026, when Doncaster Rovers won 1-0 at Eco-Power Stadium. Before that, the sides drew 1-1 in the EFL Trophy in February 2026, with Huddersfield hosting. Across the last five recorded meetings, Doncaster hold the edge with three wins to Huddersfield's one, with one draw.

Standings

Northern Grp. H Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Doncaster Rovers DON 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Huddersfield Town HUD 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Liverpool Academy LFA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Rochdale ROC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Qualification to next stage

In EFL Trophy Northern Group H, Doncaster Rovers currently sit first and Huddersfield Town second.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Doncaster Rovers vs Huddersfield Town today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: