Watch Detroit Lions vs New York Jets NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Detroit Lions vs New York Jets kick-off time

27 Sept 2026 - 13:00 Ford Field

The Detroit Lions host the New York Jets at Ford Field (Detroit, Michigan), during Week 3 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 6pm (BST) on Sunday, September 27.

How to watch Detroit Lions vs New York Jets

The game will be screened live on NFL Game Pass on DAZN.

NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the official way to watch the 2026/27 NFL season, offering access to every game live and on-demand. This includes the regular season, the playoffs, and Super Bowl LXI. Access to NFL Redzone and the NFL Network is also available. You can purchase NFL Game Pass as a standalone package without needing a regular DAZN subscription.

DAZN offers two primary tiers for the full NFL season, Regular and Ultimate, with options to pay all at once or in monthly instalments.

Subscription Tier Upfront One-off Price Monthly Instalment Plan (12 months) Season Pro Regular £179.99* £18.99 / month Season Pro Ultimate £199.99** £21.99 / month

* If purchasing the 'Season Pro Regular' package upfront, you will make a saving of £47, compared with paying for it monthly over 12 months.

** If purchasing the 'Season Pro Ultimate' package upfront, you will make a saving of £63, compared with paying for it monthly over 12 months.

Those choosing the 'Season Pro Ultimate' package will also receive these additional features:

Multiview Screen Sharing : Ultimate subscribers can watch up to four live games simultaneously on one screen. This is ideal for packed Sunday nights when multiple games are happening at the same time.

Enhanced Picture and Sound : The Ultimate tier introduces High Dynamic Range (HDR) video quality and Dolby 5.1 surround sound. These enhancements apply to marquee broadcasts, including Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, key playoff games, and the Super Bowl.

Alternative Broadcast Feeds : Ultimate gives you access to popular alternative commentaries. This includes the ManningCast with Peyton and Eli Manning, as well as TNF Prime Vision which overlays Next Gen Stats directly onto the live feed.

Account Sharing Limits : If you want to share your account with family or watch on the go, the Regular plan limits you to 2 streams on the exact same internet connection (IP address). The Ultimate plan expands this significantly, allowing up to 5 concurrent streams across 2 entirely different physical locations.

NB: Two Sunday games per week (one game from the 6pm window and one game from the 9pm window) will be subject to blackout restrictions. These two blacked-out games are not live on NFL Game Pass, but they are made available to watch fully on-demand 24 hours after the game ends.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Detroit Lions vs New York Jets Team News

Detroit Lions Team News

The Lions are receiving a massive boost to their offensive line but will face critical depth tests in their defensive backfield.

Offensive Line Reinforcements : Tackle Blake Miller (knee), left guard Christian Mahogany (hip), and lineman Tate Ratledge (elbow) are all expected to play after being cleared by head coach Dan Campbell.

Secondary Crisis : Safety Thomas Harper (ankle) has been ruled out. He joins Avonte Maddox (season-ending IR), Brian Branch (PUP), and Kerby Joseph (PUP) on the sidelines, forcing Christian Izien and rookie Keith Abney into prominent roles.

Interior Line Losses : Guard Ben Bartch (foot) is officially out. Defensive tackle David Onyemata is out long-term following core muscle surgery.

New York Jets Team News

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn, returning to Detroit where he served as defensive coordinator, faces severe absences on defense and special teams.

Star Safety Out : All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (groin) did not practice all week and has been ruled out.

Passing Game Concerns : Starting tight end Mason Taylor (thumb) is out. Dynamic wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (finger) is questionable after a bizarre jersey-catch injury in practice, leaving Geno Smith searching for targets behind Garrett Wilson.

Front Seven & Special Teams Hits : Linebacker Kiko Mauigoa (quad) is out. Running back Kene Nwangwu (back) is doubtful. Edge rusher Joseph Ossai (foot) remains questionable.



