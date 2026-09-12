Watch Detroit Lions vs New Orleans Saints NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Detroit Lions vs New Orleans Saints kick-off time

13 Sept 2026 - 13:00 Ford Field

The Detroit Lions will host the New Orleans Saints at Ford Field (Detroit, Michigan) on Sunday, 13 September 2026, during Week 1 of the 2026 NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 6pm (BST)

Head coach Dan Campbell will lead his Lions squad against his former team in front of an electric home crowd in Detroit.

How to watch Detroit Lions vs New Orleans Saints

The game will be screened live on NFL Game Pass on DAZN.

NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the official way to watch the 2026/27 NFL season, offering access to every game live and on-demand. This includes the regular season, the playoffs, and Super Bowl LXI. Access to NFL Redzone and the NFL Network is also available. You can purchase NFL Game Pass as a standalone package without needing a regular DAZN subscription.

DAZN offers two primary tiers for the full NFL season, Regular and Ultimate, with options to pay all at once or in monthly instalments.

Subscription Tier Upfront One-off Price Monthly Instalment Plan (12 months) Season Pro Regular £179.99* £18.99 / month Season Pro Ultimate £199.99** £21.99 / month

* If purchasing the 'Season Pro Regular' package upfront, you will make a saving of £47, compared with paying for it monthly over 12 months.

** If purchasing the 'Season Pro Ultimate' package upfront, you will make a saving of £63, compared with paying for it monthly over 12 months.

Those choosing the 'Season Pro Ultimate' package will also receive these additional features:

Multiview Screen Sharing : Ultimate subscribers can watch up to four live games simultaneously on one screen. This is ideal for packed Sunday nights when multiple games are happening at the same time.

Enhanced Picture and Sound : The Ultimate tier introduces High Dynamic Range (HDR) video quality and Dolby 5.1 surround sound. These enhancements apply to marquee broadcasts, including Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, key playoff games, and the Super Bowl.

Alternative Broadcast Feeds : Ultimate gives you access to popular alternative commentaries. This includes the ManningCast with Peyton and Eli Manning, as well as TNF Prime Vision which overlays Next Gen Stats directly onto the live feed.

Account Sharing Limits : If you want to share your account with family or watch on the go, the Regular plan limits you to 2 streams on the exact same internet connection (IP address). The Ultimate plan expands this significantly, allowing up to 5 concurrent streams across 2 entirely different physical locations.

NB: Two Sunday games per week (one game from the 6pm window and one game from the 9pm window) will be subject to blackout restrictions. These two blacked-out games are not live on NFL Game Pass, but they are made available to watch fully on-demand 24 hours after the game ends.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Detroit Lions vs New Orleans Saints Team News

Detroit Lions Team News

The Lions enter Week 1 largely healthy on their active roster, though they are missing significant pieces from earlier offseason designations.

Active Roster Absences: No active players missed the estimated Wednesday session.

Limited in Practice:

Christian Izien (DB): Nursing a groin injury from training camp.

Derrick Moore (EDGE): Limited with a hamstring issue.

Mekhi Wingo (DL): Managing a groin injury.

Full Participants: Linebacker Jimmy Rolder (hamstring), linebacker Trevor Nowaske (knee), cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (ankle), cornerback Keith Abney II (hand), and safety Thomas Harper (ankle) are all tracking well and estimated as full participants.

Major Reserve/PUP Lists: Starting safeties Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph remain on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list and will miss the opening stretch of the season. Staff note they are "crushing rehab", but they are ineligible for Sunday.

Offensive Line Shift: Center Cade Mays is out with a broken wrist bone. Newly acquired Juice Scruggs is slated to start at center against the Saints.

Clean Bill of Health: Star tight end Sam LaPorta (recovering from November 2025 back surgery and a camp hip issue) is completely off the injury report and fully ready to go.

New Orleans Saints Team News

First-year Saints head coach Kellen Moore faces much steeper injury hurdles, particularly with elite veterans and depth pieces on the offensive side of the ball.

Did Not Participate (DNP):

Cameron Jordan (EDGE): The franchise icon did not practice due to a hamstring injury suffered in training camp and is currently listed as out for Sunday.

Oscar Delp (TE): Held out of Wednesday's session with a lingering hamstring strain.

Audric Estime (RB): Sidelined with a thigh injury.

Limited / Key Return:

Alvin Kamara (RB): In a massive boost for the Saints, Kamara returned to practice as a limited participant. He had been sidelined for three weeks with a sprained MCL.

Injured Reserve (IR) Blows: The team is navigating significant depth issues, having already placed defensive lineman Bryan Bresee, running back Ty Chandler, and wide receiver Jordyn Tyson on Injured Reserve.

Roster Shuffling: The Saints finalized their roster after adding kicker Daniel Carlson, running back Zamir White, and defensive disrupter Colby Wooden over the last fortnight.



