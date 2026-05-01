Championship - Championship Pride Park

Today's game between Derby and Sheffield United will kick-off at 2 May 2026, 12:30.

Derby vs Sheffield United will be broadcast live, with TV channel and live stream options listed below.

Derby host Sheffield United at Pride Park in a Championship fixture that carries genuine weight for both clubs as the season enters its final stretch.

Derby arrive in reasonable form, having won three of their last five league matches. Their most recent outing saw them beat Queens Park Rangers 2-3 away from home, a result that will have lifted spirits around the club heading into this one.

Sheffield United, by contrast, have struggled for consistency in recent weeks. The Blades have lost three of their last five Championship games, including a 2-3 defeat at Preston last time out, and will need a response at Pride Park.

Derby sit eighth in the Championship table, comfortably clear of any relegation concern but with work still to do if they want to finish the season strongly. Sheffield United find themselves in fifteenth, a position that reflects a difficult campaign for a club with top-flight ambitions not long ago.

With the Championship playoff race in full swing elsewhere in the division, both managers will be keen to finish the season with momentum. A win here matters for different reasons on each side of the dugout.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Derby vs Sheffield United live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Derby vs Sheffield United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for either side ahead of this fixture. There are no listed injuries or suspensions for Derby at this stage, and the same applies to Sheffield United. Updates to both squads will be added closer to kick-off as information becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Derby have recorded three wins, one draw, and one loss across their last five Championship matches, scoring seven goals and conceding six. Their most recent result was a 2-3 victory at Queens Park Rangers on April 25, following a 2-1 defeat to Norwich four days earlier. They also beat Oxford 1-0 and Stoke 2-0 during this run, with their only other loss coming against Southampton.

Sheffield United have won two and lost three of their last five Championship outings. Their most recent game ended in a 2-3 defeat at Preston on April 25, continuing a difficult run that also included a 1-3 loss at Blackburn. The Blades did show better form in the middle of the sequence, beating Watford 0-2 away and Hull 2-1, but have now lost back-to-back matches heading into this fixture.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides came in November 2025, when Derby won 3-1 at Bramall Lane in the Championship. Before that, Sheffield United edged a 1-0 win at Pride Park in February 2025. Across the last five competitive fixtures, Sheffield United lead with three wins to Derby's two, though Derby have won the most recent Championship encounter between the pair.

Standings

In the Championship table, Derby sit eighth while Sheffield United are fifteenth. Derby's position places them in the upper half of the division, clear of the relegation picture, while Sheffield United are in the lower half and will be looking to build some distance from the bottom of the table before the season concludes.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Derby vs Sheffield United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: