Championship - Game Week 3 29 Aug 2026 - 07:30 Pride Park

Today's game between Derby County and Swansea City will kick-off at 29 Aug 2026, 12:30.

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Derby County vs Swansea City will be broadcast live in the UK. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Derby County host Swansea City at Pride Park in the Championship, with both clubs looking to sharpen their early-season standing in the second tier.

John Eustace's side have had a difficult start to the campaign. Derby are yet to win a competitive fixture this season, picking up just two points from their opening Championship matches and suffering an early Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Lincoln City.

Swansea arrive in better shape. Vitor Matos has guided the Welsh club to four points from their first two league games, including a win at Stoke City, and they head to Derbyshire with genuine confidence.

Derby's home form will be tested here. Pride Park has not yet been a fortress this term, and Eustace will need a sharper performance from his squad to avoid slipping further down the table.

For Swansea, this is a chance to build on a positive start. A third away clean sheet in competitive football this season would signal real defensive solidity under Matos.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Derby County vs Swansea City, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Derby County vs Swansea City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Derby County are managed by John Eustace, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the hosts. No probable starting lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Swansea City head coach Vitor Matos is also yet to confirm his squad details, with no injuries, suspensions, or projected XI provided at this stage. Further team news will be published as it becomes available.

Form

Derby County have struggled for consistency across their last five matches, recording no wins, two draws, and three defeats in that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Cardiff City in the Championship, while they also drew 1-1 with Rotherham United in pre-season. Defeats to Charlton Athletic (2-1), Lincoln City (1-2 in the Carabao Cup), and Burton Albion (1-0) complete a difficult recent spell. Derby have scored five goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.

Swansea City's recent form looks more encouraging. They have won three of their last five matches, drawing one and losing one. Their most recent result was a goalless draw with Sheffield United in the Championship, but they beat Stoke City 2-1 in their previous league fixture. Pre-season wins over Leganes (1-0) and Udinese (2-0) also showed positive momentum. Swansea scored five goals and conceded just two across those five games.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in February 2026, when Derby County won 2-0 at Pride Park in the Championship. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Derby have won two, Swansea have won two, and one match ended level. The sides have met four times in Championship competition within this dataset, with goals spread fairly evenly across the encounters.

Standings

In the Championship table, Swansea City currently sit in eighth place, while Derby County are in 17th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Derby County vs Swansea City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: