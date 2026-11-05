How to watch Derby County vs Bolton Wanderers with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Championship - Game Week 15 6 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Pride Park

Derby County host Bolton Wanderers at Pride Park in a Championship fixture with real urgency for the home side.

John Eustace's Derby are in a damaging run of form. Four defeats in their last five matches, including a 4-0 loss to Norwich City, has left them rooted in 23rd place and staring at a relegation fight that is only growing more serious.

Bolton arrive in a more settled position, sitting 17th under Steven Schumacher. The visitors have shown they can pick up points on the road, and they will fancy their chances against a Derby side lacking confidence at home.

For Eustace, Pride Park must start producing results. The Rams have conceded freely in recent weeks and have struggled to find any consistency going forward, which makes this a fixture they cannot afford to lose.

Schumacher's side have their own motivations. A win would move Bolton further clear of the bottom half and offer a platform to push for a more comfortable mid-table position as the season develops.

With Derby's season threatening to spiral and Bolton looking for a foothold in the division, this is a fixture that matters to both clubs for very different reasons.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Derby County vs Bolton Wanderers.

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