Championship - Game Week 7 12 Sept 2026 - 07:30 Pride Park

Today's game between Derby County and Birmingham City will kick off at 12 Sept 2026, 12:30.

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Derby County vs Birmingham City is available to watch live in the UK on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. NowTV also carries the coverage for those without a full Sky subscription.

Derby County host Birmingham City at Pride Park in the EFL Championship, with both sides looking to arrest inconsistent runs of form heading into September.

Derby sit 22nd in the Championship table, making this a pressured home fixture for John Eustace's side. Three defeats in their last four league outings have left the Rams in a difficult position early in the campaign.

Birmingham arrive in 15th place under Chris Davies, a position that reflects a season of mixed results rather than clear direction. A 2-1 defeat to Norwich City in their most recent outing will have done little to lift confidence in the camp.

The Blues carry some pedigree in this fixture. They won three of the last five meetings between these clubs, though Derby took the most recent encounter 1-0 back in March.

Knighthood Capital Management's ownership, with NFL legend Tom Brady holding a minority stake, has brought significant attention to Birmingham City. The documentary series tracking the club's transformation under new ownership has kept them in the public eye beyond the matchday headlines.

For supporters in the UK, the game is available to watch live on Sky Sports. Read on for the full broadcast details, team news, and everything else you need ahead of kick-off.

How to watch Derby County vs Birmingham City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Derby County are managed by John Eustace, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Birmingham City head into the game under Chris Davies, with no confirmed squad news published at this stage. Further team news will be confirmed in the build-up to the match.

Form

Derby County have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 home defeat to West Bromwich Albion, and they were beaten 3-0 by West Ham United in the fixture before that. Their only win in this run came against Portsmouth, with a 2-0 victory. Derby scored three goals and conceded seven across those five games, a return that underlines their current difficulties.

Birmingham City have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Championship defeat away to Norwich City. A 2-2 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers and a 1-1 draw at Southampton show Birmingham are capable of taking points from strong sides, though a 6-1 Carabao Cup loss to Brentford stands out as a low point. Birmingham scored seven goals and conceded twelve across the five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 1-0 win for Derby County at Pride Park in March 2026. Before that, the clubs drew 1-1 at Birmingham in December 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Birmingham have won two, Derby have won one, and two matches have ended level.

Standings

In the Championship table, Derby County are placed 22nd while Birmingham City sit in 15th position.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Derby County vs Birmingham City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: