LaLiga - Game Week 8 10 Oct 2026 - 10:15 Estadio Mendizorroza

Today's game between Deportivo Alaves and Atletico Madrid will kick off at 10 Oct 2026, 15:15.

Gemini

Deportivo Alaves vs Atletico Madrid is available to watch live on LaLigaTV. You can stream the match live using the link below.





Atletico Madrid travel to Estadio Mendizorroza in Vitoria to face Deportivo Alaves in a LaLiga fixture that pits one of the division's form sides against a home team searching for consistency.

Diego Simeone's side arrive in strong shape. Three successive LaLiga wins, including a 2-1 victory over Real Madrid and a 4-0 dismantling of Osasuna, have pushed Atletico into second place in the table. Their defensive structure and attacking depth make them a formidable proposition for any side at this stage of the season.

Alaves, coached by Quique Sanchez Flores, sit sixth and have shown they are capable of results against top opposition. A goalless draw with Athletic Bilbao was their most recent outing, though back-to-back defeats before that — including a 1-0 loss to Valencia — underline the inconsistency that has defined their campaign.

The head-to-head record adds an intriguing layer. Atletico have generally held the upper hand in recent meetings, though Alaves have shown they can make life difficult at Mendizorroza.

Off the pitch, Atletico continue to attract attention. Simeone's future at the club is a live topic, with the club keen to extend his contract beyond its current expiry. NBA star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has also recently joined the club's ownership group, reflecting the growing profile of the project at the Metropolitano.

For US fans looking to catch the action, TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

How to watch Deportivo Alaves vs Atletico Madrid with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Alaves will be without Mikel Rodriguez, Facundo Garces, and Ville Koski through injury, with no suspensions reported. Quique Sanchez Flores is expected to name a side featuring Antonio Sivera in goal, with Lucas Boye and Antonio Martinez leading the attacking line.

Atletico Madrid are missing Alexander Soerloth, Pablo Barrios, and Alejandro Grimaldo. Diego Simeone's projected XI includes Jan Oblak in goal, with Ademola Lookman and Kang-In Lee expected to feature in attack alongside Giuliano Simeone. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Alaves head into this fixture with a mixed recent record of two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five LaLiga matches. Their best result in that run was a 5-2 win over Osasuna, but they have since drawn 0-0 with Athletic Bilbao and lost to both Valencia and Racing Santander. Across those five games, they scored nine goals and conceded five.

Atletico Madrid have won three and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 LaLiga win over Real Madrid, and they also beat Real Sociedad 3-0 away from home. The defeats came against Athletic Bilbao in LaLiga and Liverpool in the Champions League. Simeone's side scored 11 goals and conceded six across that five-match stretch.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in LaLiga in January 2026, when Atletico Madrid won 1-0 at home. Across the last five recorded fixtures between the clubs, Atletico hold the stronger overall record, with the series also featuring a draw and a notable 2-0 win for Alaves at Mendizorroza in April 2024. The head-to-head suggests Atletico have the edge, though Alaves have proven capable of taking points from this fixture on home soil.

Standings

In LaLiga, Atletico Madrid sit second and Deportivo Alaves are sixth, meaning the visitors arrive as the higher-ranked side with genuine title ambitions, while Alaves will be looking to close the gap on the European places.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Deportivo Alaves vs Atletico Madrid today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: