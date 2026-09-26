Watch Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Rams NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Rams kick-off time

27 Sept 2026 - 20:20 Empower Field at Mile High

The Denver Broncos host the Los Angeles Rams at Empower Field at Mile High (Denver, Colorado), during Week 3 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 1.20am (BST) on Monday, September 28.

How to watch Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Rams

The game will be screened live on NFL Game Pass on DAZN and Sky Sports NFL.

NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the official way to watch the 2026/27 NFL season, offering access to every game live and on-demand. This includes the regular season, the playoffs, and Super Bowl LXI. Access to NFL Redzone and the NFL Network is also available. You can purchase NFL Game Pass as a standalone package without needing a regular DAZN subscription.

DAZN offers two primary tiers for the full NFL season, Regular and Ultimate, with options to pay all at once or in monthly instalments.

Subscription Tier Upfront One-off Price Monthly Instalment Plan (12 months) Season Pro Regular £179.99* £18.99 / month Season Pro Ultimate £199.99** £21.99 / month

* If purchasing the 'Season Pro Regular' package upfront, you will make a saving of £47, compared with paying for it monthly over 12 months.

** If purchasing the 'Season Pro Ultimate' package upfront, you will make a saving of £63, compared with paying for it monthly over 12 months.

Those choosing the 'Season Pro Ultimate' package will also receive these additional features:

Multiview Screen Sharing : Ultimate subscribers can watch up to four live games simultaneously on one screen. This is ideal for packed Sunday nights when multiple games are happening at the same time.

Enhanced Picture and Sound : The Ultimate tier introduces High Dynamic Range (HDR) video quality and Dolby 5.1 surround sound. These enhancements apply to marquee broadcasts, including Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, key playoff games, and the Super Bowl.

Alternative Broadcast Feeds : Ultimate gives you access to popular alternative commentaries. This includes the ManningCast with Peyton and Eli Manning, as well as TNF Prime Vision which overlays Next Gen Stats directly onto the live feed.

Account Sharing Limits : If you want to share your account with family or watch on the go, the Regular plan limits you to 2 streams on the exact same internet connection (IP address). The Ultimate plan expands this significantly, allowing up to 5 concurrent streams across 2 entirely different physical locations.

NB: Two Sunday games per week (one game from the 6pm window and one game from the 9pm window) will be subject to blackout restrictions. These two blacked-out games are not live on NFL Game Pass, but they are made available to watch fully on-demand 24 hours after the game ends.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Rams Team News

Denver Broncos Team News

The Broncos received mostly good news on the injury front, particularly within their running back group, though one rookie has been sidelined:

J.K. Dobbins (RB) : Good to go. After dealing with a hip issue earlier in the week, he returned as a full practice participant on Thursday and Friday and carries no official injury designation.

RJ Harvey (RB) : Good to go. After sitting out Week 2 with a hamstring injury, Harvey fully participated in practice and will be active to form a 1-2 punch with Dobbins.

Jonah Coleman (RB) : OUT. The rookie running back suffered a severe ankle sprain during Week 2. Despite playing through it to ice the game against Jacksonville, the injury kept him out of practice all week and he has been officially ruled out. Tyler Badie is expected to see elevated snaps in his absence.

Marvin Mims Jr. (WR) : Questionable. Mims missed Week 2 with a foot injury. He was able to return to practice this week in a limited capacity and will likely be a game-time decision.

Los Angeles Rams Team News

Head coach Sean McVay’s squad is still managing significant defensive and offensive absences heading to Denver's altitude:

Puka Nacua (WR) : Doubtful. Nacua missed practice all week due to ongoing groin/hip soreness. McVay indicated that while he isn't officially ruled out yet, it is highly unlikely he plays, though expectations are high for his return next week.

Kamren Kinchens (S) : Doubtful. The starting safety did not practice all week due to a hamstring strain and is on track to miss the contest.

Colby Parkinson (TE) : Questionable. Parkinson is managing a knee injury but participated in Friday's light walkthrough. McVay noted he is trending in the right direction to suit up.

Myles Garrett (DE) : OUT. The Rams' marquee defensive edge threat will be unavailable for this matchup, a major loss for their pass-rush unit against Bo Nix.

Aaron Donald (DT) : Ready for action. On a positive note, Donald is fully healthy and primed to see an increased workload to disrupt the interior of Denver's line.



