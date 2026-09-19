Watch Denver Broncos vs Jacksonville Jaguars NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Denver Broncos vs Jacksonville Jaguars kick-off time

20 Sept 2026 - 16:05 Empower Field at Mile High

The Denver Broncos host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Empower Field at Mile High (Denver, Colorado), during Week 2 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 9.05pm (BST) on Sunday, September 20.

How to watch Denver Broncos vs Jacksonville Jaguars

The game will be screened live on NFL Game Pass on DAZN.

NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the official way to watch the 2026/27 NFL season, offering access to every game live and on-demand. This includes the regular season, the playoffs, and Super Bowl LXI. Access to NFL Redzone and the NFL Network is also available. You can purchase NFL Game Pass as a standalone package without needing a regular DAZN subscription.

DAZN offers two primary tiers for the full NFL season, Regular and Ultimate, with options to pay all at once or in monthly instalments.

Subscription Tier Upfront One-off Price Monthly Instalment Plan (12 months) Season Pro Regular £179.99* £18.99 / month Season Pro Ultimate £199.99** £21.99 / month

* If purchasing the 'Season Pro Regular' package upfront, you will make a saving of £47, compared with paying for it monthly over 12 months.

** If purchasing the 'Season Pro Ultimate' package upfront, you will make a saving of £63, compared with paying for it monthly over 12 months.

Those choosing the 'Season Pro Ultimate' package will also receive these additional features:

Multiview Screen Sharing : Ultimate subscribers can watch up to four live games simultaneously on one screen. This is ideal for packed Sunday nights when multiple games are happening at the same time.

Enhanced Picture and Sound : The Ultimate tier introduces High Dynamic Range (HDR) video quality and Dolby 5.1 surround sound. These enhancements apply to marquee broadcasts, including Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, key playoff games, and the Super Bowl.

Alternative Broadcast Feeds : Ultimate gives you access to popular alternative commentaries. This includes the ManningCast with Peyton and Eli Manning, as well as TNF Prime Vision which overlays Next Gen Stats directly onto the live feed.

Account Sharing Limits : If you want to share your account with family or watch on the go, the Regular plan limits you to 2 streams on the exact same internet connection (IP address). The Ultimate plan expands this significantly, allowing up to 5 concurrent streams across 2 entirely different physical locations.

NB: Two Sunday games per week (one game from the 6pm window and one game from the 9pm window) will be subject to blackout restrictions. These two blacked-out games are not live on NFL Game Pass, but they are made available to watch fully on-demand 24 hours after the game ends.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Denver Broncos vs Jacksonville Jaguars Team News

This matchup sees rookie quarterback Bo Nix looking to secure his first NFL win, while Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars aim to extend their active nine-game regular-season winning streak.

The Broncos are looking to quickly regroup after a brutal 31-10 defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs, while the Jaguars ride into town high on confidence following a dominant 34-10 routing of the Cleveland Browns.

Denver Broncos Team News

RJ Harvey (RB) (Hamstring) : After missing early week activities, Harvey progressed to a limited participant. He handles a significant share of offensive snaps as Denver's primary receiving back, making his likely availability a massive boost for Bo Nix.

Marvin Mims Jr. (WR) (Foot) : Highly unlikely to play. He has sat out consecutive practice sessions with a foot injury, leaving a major void in Denver’s return game and vertical passing attack.

Jonah Elliss (OLB) (Shoulder) & WR Troy Franklin (Knee) : Both have been full participants and face no restrictions for Sunday.

Jacksonville Jaguars Team News

Brian Thomas Jr. (WR) (Shoulder) & Foye Oluokun : Both marquee players have been logging limited practice designations but are widely expected to suit up and play.

Jakobi Meyers (WR) (Thumb) & OL Cole Van Lanen (Knee) : Listed as limited earlier in the week, but barring any setbacks, they are on track to be available.

Cristian Braswell (CB) (Knee) : A late addition to the practice report, making his status one to monitor right up until the inactive lists are released.



