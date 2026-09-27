UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 2 27 Sept 2026 - 12:00 Parken

Today's game between Denmark and Wales will kick off at 27 Sept 2026, 17:00.

Gemini

Denmark vs Wales is available to watch live in the UK and Wales on BBC iPlayer, BBC One Wales, BBC Sport Website, S4C, and S4C Online. Broadcaster details and direct links are listed below.

Denmark host Wales at Parken in Copenhagen in UEFA Nations League A Group 4, with both sides looking to arrest a run of poor results heading into the fixture.

Brian Riemer's Denmark side come into this match without a win in their last three outings, a sequence that includes a 3-2 defeat to Norway in their most recent Nations League outing. It has been a difficult stretch for a team that once reached the semi-finals of EURO 2020.

Wales, managed by Craig Bellamy, are also struggling for form. A 1-0 loss to Portugal in their last Nations League match leaves them sitting at the bottom of the group, and they have failed to win in four of their last five games across all competitions.

Both teams are under pressure. Denmark sit third in the group standings, while Wales are fourth, meaning this is a fixture that carries real weight for both sides in terms of avoiding relegation from the top tier.

The two nations have met before in this competition, with Denmark historically holding the upper hand. Wales will need to produce something different here to change that pattern.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Denmark vs Wales live, including TV channels, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Denmark vs Wales with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Brian Riemer names a projected XI featuring Filip Joergensen in goal, with a back line of Joachim Andersen, Rasmus Kristensen, Oliver Provstgaard, and Joakim Maehle. Victor Froholdt, Patrick Dorgu, Morten Hjulmand, Pierre-Emile Hoejbjerg, and Mikkel Damsgaard support Rasmus Hoejlund in attack. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side ahead of kick-off.

Craig Bellamy's Wales are set to line up with Danny Ward in goal, a back four of Chris Mepham, Ben Davies, Neco Williams, and Jay Dasilva, with Ethan Ampadu, Daniel James, Sorba Thomas, and Josh Sheehan in midfield, and Kieffer Moore and Brennan Johnson leading the line. Wales also report no injuries or suspensions at this stage.

Form

Denmark have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-2 defeat to Norway in UEFA Nations League A, and they also suffered losses to Scotland (4-2) and Czechia (2-2) in World Cup qualification. A 4-0 win over North Macedonia represents their only victory in that run, with a 0-0 draw against DR Congo the other result. Denmark have scored eight goals and conceded ten across those five games.

Wales have drawn two and lost three of their last five. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Portugal in the Nations League, and they also lost 2-1 to Romania in a friendly and 1-1 to Bosnia and Herzegovina in World Cup qualification. Draws against Ghana (1-1) and Northern Ireland (1-1) are the only points they have taken. Wales have scored five goals and conceded six in that period.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came at the 2020 European Championship, where Denmark won 4-0. Across the last four recorded meetings, Denmark have won three times and Wales once, with Denmark scoring eight goals to Wales's one. The only Wales win in that run came in a friendly in November 2008, when they won 1-0 in Copenhagen.

Standings

Grp. 4 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Norway NOR 1 1 0 0 3 2 +1 3 W 2 Portugal POR 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3 W 3 Denmark DEN 1 0 0 1 2 3 -1 0 L 4 Wales WAL 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 L Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

Denmark sit third in UEFA Nations League A Group 4, while Wales are fourth. With both sides near the foot of the table, this fixture has direct implications for which team faces relegation from the top tier of the Nations League.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Denmark vs Wales today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: