UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 3 1 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Parken

Today's game between Denmark and Portugal will kick off at 1 Oct 2026, 19:45.

Gemini

Denmark vs Portugal is available to watch live via Amazon Prime PPV. Use the link below to access the stream.

Denmark host Portugal at Parken in Copenhagen in a UEFA Nations League A group fixture that carries genuine weight at the top of the standings. Portugal arrive as group leaders, while Denmark sit third and need a result to keep their campaign on track.

Portugal have been in strong form across 2026, with their only defeat coming against Spain in the World Cup quarter-finals. Under Jorge Jesus, the Selecao have looked more defensively solid, and Rafael Leao has spoken publicly about the difference the veteran coach has made to the national team's structure and organisation.

Denmark come into this match with mixed recent form. Brian Riemer's side beat Wales 2-0 in their last Nations League outing but lost 3-2 to Norway before that, and their World Cup qualifying campaign ended in elimination by Czechia on aggregate.

The home side will be without Patrick Dorgu, the Manchester United winger who was forced to withdraw from the squad after picking up an injury during recent Nations League action. Riemer has described his selection situation as a genuine headache.

Portugal have their own fitness concern. Bruno Fernandes sat out the recent victory over Norway after playing through pain for several weeks, and there are real questions about whether the Manchester United captain will be fit to start at Parken.

Riemer has also warned publicly that Portugal's reliance on Cristiano Ronaldo remains a structural issue, though the Al-Nassr forward is included in Jorge Jesus's projected lineup and will be expected to lead the attack in Copenhagen.

Below you will find everything you need to watch Denmark vs Portugal live, including broadcaster details, kick-off time, team news, and recent form.

How to watch Denmark vs Portugal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Brian Riemer is set to name a side that includes Filip Joergensen in goal, with Joachim Andersen and Rasmus Kristensen among the defenders. Pierre-Emile Hoejbjerg and Morten Hjulmand are expected to anchor the midfield, with Rasmus Hoejlund leading the attack. Patrick Dorgu has been ruled out after limping off during a recent Nations League match, and Riemer has acknowledged the squad is stretched in wide areas.

Jorge Jesus is expected to line up Portugal with Diogo Costa in goal and a back four of Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Renato Veiga, and Nuno Mendes. Vitinha, Joao Neves, and Chico Conceicao are set to operate in midfield, with Cristiano Ronaldo leading the attack. Bruno Fernandes is listed in the projected XI, though his fitness remains a concern after he missed the Norway fixture while managing a significant injury — updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Form

Denmark have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches, scoring eight goals and conceding seven. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Wales in the Nations League, though they lost 3-2 to Norway the week before. A 0-0 draw with DR Congo in a friendly and back-to-back World Cup qualifying results — a 2-2 aggregate loss to Czechia and a 4-0 win over North Macedonia — complete the picture. Riemer's side have shown they can win but remain vulnerable defensively.

Portugal have won three and drawn one of their last five, with their only defeat coming against Spain. They beat Norway 2-1 and Wales 1-0 in their opening two Nations League fixtures, and earlier in the year they beat Croatia 2-1 before drawing 0-0 with Colombia at the World Cup. Jesus's side have conceded just two goals across those five matches, a record that reflects the defensive improvement Leao and others have credited to the new coaching setup.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in March 2025, when Portugal won 5-2 at home in the UEFA Nations League — a result that underlined their dominance in recent encounters. Earlier that same international window, Denmark had beaten Portugal 1-0 at Parken, which remains their only win across the last five head-to-head fixtures. Portugal have won the other four meetings, including a 3-2 win at Euro 2012 and back-to-back 1-0 victories in European Championship qualification. Portugal have scored 10 goals across those five games; Denmark have managed four.

Standings

Grp. 4 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Portugal POR 2 2 0 0 3 1 +2 6 W W 2 Norway NOR 2 1 0 1 4 4 0 3 L W 3 Denmark DEN 2 1 0 1 4 3 +1 3 W L 4 Wales WAL 2 0 0 2 0 3 -3 0 L L Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

In Group 4 of UEFA Nations League A, Portugal currently sit top of the table, while Denmark are in third place. The gap between the sides makes this a must-win fixture for the hosts if they are to remain in contention.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Denmark vs Portugal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: